Piers Morgan returns to breakfast TV as viewers divided: ‘You’re not having a fever dream’

Piers Morgan has made his return to breakfast TV on BBC Breakfast but plenty of viewers have been left divided.

The presenter was a regular on morning telly when he presented Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid from 2025 to 2021. He ended up quitting though, after he stormed off following a heated exchange about Meghan Markle.

However, four years later and Piers Morgan has made his comeback to breakfast TV.

Piers was back on early morning TV (Credit: BBC)

Piers Morgan on BBC Breakfast

On Monday (October 20), Piers appeared on BBC’s Breakfast and chatted to hosts Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson about his new book, Woke Is Dead.

At the start of his interview, Piers temporarily stepped in to host Ben’s seat on the famous red sofa. Appearing alongside Sally, Piers addressed the viewers: “Good Morning Britain, it’s been a while.”

Ben then walked on the set and said: “Whoah whoah whoah.” Piers put his hand up to Ben and told him: “Don’t worry Ben, I’ve got this, they wanted somebody a little bit younger, a little bit more handsome.”

Viewers soon reacted (Credit: BBC)

Piers ‘replaces’ BBC Breakfast host

Sally then said: “Don’t worry everyone, you’re not having a fever dream,” before adding: “Don’t get too comfortable.”

When asked if he misses the early morning starts, Piers replied: “It was funny, I thought this morning, breakfast TV again. I did it for five years, I spent five years – I have to be honest – trying to destroy you two and your colleagues. Finally beat you in the ratings, but only because I left!”

Following Piers’ BBC Breakfast appearance, it’s fair to say viewers were left divided. On X, one person said: “BBC Breakfast has hit a new low by having him on the sofa!!”

I don’t need to see him again.

Another added: “Thank god we rarely see Piers Morgan on TV these days, note to #bbcbreakfast I don’t need to see him again.”

A third chimed in: “Piers, I’m fed up now. Go away.” Someone else wrote: “How long is this buffoon going to be on my screen?? Insufferable.” A fifth penned: “I knew there was a good reason why I don’t watch breakfast TV.”

However, not all reactions were negative. Some viewers welcomed the presenter, with one person writing: “So happy to see Piers Morgan on BBC Breakfast.”

Another agreed: “I loved watching this it was very fun best bit of @BBCBreakfast I have seen for a while.” Someone else penned: “I must be the only one that doesn’t mind Piers Morgan.”

Read more: Question Time host Fiona Bruce faces backlash over Charlie Kirk debate as Piers Morgan wades in

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.