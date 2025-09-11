Piers Morgan made his long-awaited, and controversial, return to ITV today, marking his first appearance on the channel since dramatically exiting Good Morning Britain in 2021.

But while some viewers were thrilled to see the outspoken broadcaster back on their screens, others were far less impressed.

Piers Morgan’s return to ITV comes over four years after he stormed off GMB following a heated exchange about Meghan Markle. Since then, he’s built a loyal following on YouTube.

Appearing on This Morning today (September 11) alongside presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Piers joined a segment with guest Ashley James to discuss trending news stories, including Prince Harry’s UK visit and a viral clip of a female Northern Ireland politician being silenced in Parliament.

Unsurprisingly, the debate quickly turned heated.

Piers Morgan made his return to ITV today, marking his first appearance on the network since dramatically walking off the Good Morning Britain set in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan returns to ITV with This Morning appearance

Tensions rose as Piers dismissed the backlash against the video, in which the politician was “shushed” and told to be quiet by a male deputy speaker, a moment many called patronising and sexist.

Ashley and Cat Deeley argued that the treatment of the woman would have been different had she been a man. But Piers wasn’t having it.

“You’re playing the woman card,” he said bluntly. “I don’t see anything sexist or patronising here.”

His comments immediately sparked criticism online.

Later in the episode, Piers sat down with Cat and Ben Shephard to reflect on his return to TV.

“I don’t care if you love me or hate me, or love to hate me, or hate to love me,” he said. “I’ll take any of those permutations, as long as you watch me.”

He also hyped his YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored, joking, “I’m basically the Justin Bieber of journalism.”

The show recently celebrated one billion views.

Viewers slammed ITV for giving the controversial broadcaster a platform (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Not all viewers were thrilled to see the divisive presenter back on TV. Many took to social media to express their disapproval, with some branding his return “disgusting”.

One viewer wrote, “He makes my skin crawl.”

Another added, “Piers Morgan talking over a woman. What a surprise.”

Others questioned ITV’s decision to bring him back at all. “Why on earth has ITV invited Piers Morgan on This Morning? Eurgh!”

“Absolutely disgusting,” one viewer fumed. “Should be ashamed. Piers Morgan should never be on again the way he talked down to Ashley. Get him to apologise!!”

“Piers has the most insufferable main character syndrome. It’s nauseating,” another agreed.

However, not all reactions were negative. Some viewers welcomed the drama, calling him “entertaining” and even “refreshing”.

One fan wrote, “So good to have Piers on This Morning, especially putting the obnoxious Ashley James in her place,” while another said, “Love him or loathe him, he’s so much better than dreary Gyles Brandreth.”

