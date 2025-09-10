This Morning viewers were left divided today (September 10) after Jamie Oliver cooked on the show.

The celebrity chef appeared on the ITV daytime programme on Wednesday morning to whip up a prawn curry.

Jamie Oliver treated the This Morning presenters to prawn curry (Credit: Instagram)

He proposed the dish, which features in his new Eat Yourself Healthy cookbook, as a healthier and cheaper alternative to ordering a takeaway.

While Jamie’s creation went down a treat with presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd, and many envious viewers at home, others were less impressed.

In particular, several This Morning viewers were disappointed by the “expensive” ingredients Jamie had used.

‘Does he not know about the cost of living crisis?’

One person took to social media to say: “All high end produce, just what people need in the current climate…”

“Does he not know about the cost of living crisis?” A second person tweeted, before adding, “Oh wait, he can afford to get most of the ingredients.”

Another person agreed: “Jamie most people can’t eat healthily because of cost of living crisis why don’t you work with the government regarding food prices and stop shaming people #ThisMorning.”

Someone else shared similar concerns: “So he’s making dishes that are cheaper than takeaways yet still expensive to do daily.”

However, many of Jamie’s loyal fans also stepped in to defend the popular star.

“Looks great, Jamie!” shared one person, followed by a heart eye emoji.

“I’m sure Jamie’s heart is in the right place, and I know people who’ve met him and said he’s lovely,” cheered on someone else.

Another person was also inspired by the chef’s healthy eating mission, commenting: “Jamie Oliver is obvs practising what he preaches, he looks fab.”

