All the names in the frame to replace John Torode on MasterChef – from Lisa Faulkner to James Martin

MasterChef has remained in the headlines after John Torode was axed, but who will replace him as host?

Yesterday (July 15), the BBC confirmed in a statement that John, 59, had been sacked after he was accused of making a racist remark at a work party seven years ago.

“John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment,” the corporation shared.

It continued: “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind. And, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

With John’s role now available, bookies have exclusively told Entertainment Daily who is in the running to replace him…

MasterChef star John Torode’s potential replacements

“With John Torode stepping away from MasterChef, there’s plenty of talk about who could fill his shoes on one of Britain’s best-loved cooking shows,” spokesperson for Betideas, Shane Orton, revealed.

Best known for his warm, down-to-earth style, Tom Kerridge is an early frontrunner at 2/1. However, right behind him is Great British Menu star Andi Oliver at 4/1.

She ties with TV chef favourite James Martin, who currently hosts his own morning cooking show, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, on ITV.

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain is also a popular choice (6/1), meanwhile John’s wife, Lisa Faulkner, is also on the list (9/1).

Jamie Oliver for MasterChef?

More famous faces are also contenders to take over.

Iconic chef Nigella Lawson is a potential candidate (16/1) as well as Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay (20/1).

Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy falls slightly behind (20/1), while Ainsley Harriott, Jamie Oliver and Marco Pierre White round off the list with shared odds of 25/1.

