TV stars Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have been issued a warning surrounding their marriage over the recent MasterChef drama.

The BBC cooking show has remained in the headlines recently, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Following a seven-month investigation, a report has revealed that 45 out of 83 allegations against Gregg Wallace were upheld.

The drama has since continued. The report also upheld a complaint that an unnamed person used a racial phrase once several years ago. John has since come forward and confirmed that the unnamed person was him. In his first statement, he said he had “absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened”.

The BBC initially revealed that they would no longer be working with Gregg. However, John is now the latest to be axed from the show.

John Torode axed from the BBC

After presenting MasterChef for the past 20 years, the BBC shared a statement yesterday (July 15) and confirmed that John had also been fired.

“John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment,” it read.

The statement continued: “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind. And, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed,” it concluded.

John’s statement

John Torode then shared another statement following the axe.

“Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of. The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong,” he said.

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that. Over the past few months I’ve been considering my life and the shape of it now and in the future.”

John revealed that the two “fantastic” Christmas Specials he filmed with Grace Dent will be his last.

“I will watch fondly from afar as I now focus on the many other projects I have been working towards. My tummy will be grateful for a rest after 20 years of eating, but what a joy it has been. Life is ever-changing and ever-moving and sometimes personal happiness and fulfilment lay elsewhere.

“Thank you for the many years of MasterChef. John Torode.”

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner issued relationship warning

Outside of MasterChef, John also hosts Weekend Kitchen alongside his wife Lisa on ITV. According to PR expert Fiona Harrold, she reveals exclusively to Entertainment Daily how the latest events could impact their working and personal relationship.

“They will be fighting to keep it,” she told ED!. “They come across as a strong couple and all the signs are that Lisa will support him privately and in public.”

“John Torode is not apologising because he believes there is nothing to apologise for. The racist remark was allegedly made sometime between 2018 and 2019. He will be seeking to defend himself in public and his career will depend on how he conducts himself in interviews,” Fiona continued.

Despite any potential backlash from the public, Fiona is “certain Lisa will stand by him”. However, she warned that the couple have “much to lose if the public side against him”.

“Lisa is likely to stand solidly alongside him and that will be a huge factor in his professional future,” Fiona added.

‘Public scrutiny is immediate and unforgiving’

However, Fiona is not alone. PR expert and Director of Streamline PR, Joseph Hagan, also believes their Weekend Kitchen show “could also come under pressure”.

“Their on-screen dynamic has always relied on warmth, relatability, and a sense of shared trust with their audience. These kinds of lifestyle shows work because viewers feel connected to the people hosting them,” he said.

“When that connection is shaken by serious allegations, even if denied, it becomes harder for audiences to engage in the same way. Brands, too, will be thinking carefully about any future association, particularly in a climate where consumer trust is paramount and public scrutiny is immediate and unforgiving.”

‘There is no change to the ITV schedule’

As more continues to unfold, ITV has revealed to the MailOnline that John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s Weekend Kitchen show will continue to air as usual.

“There is no change to the ITV schedule and John and Lisa’s Weekends will be broadcast as usual and will continue to air for the next three weeks,” an ITV source told the newspaper.

The third episode of the 10th series of the show will next broadcast on ITV1 at 11.40 am this Saturday (July 19).

