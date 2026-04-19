‘Missing’ Sarah Ferguson could move in with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor despite scrutiny and scandal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is settling into a very different chapter of his life, and all eyes are now on his new home at Sandringham.

After recently leaving Royal Lodge, Andrew has moved into Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom property on the royal estate. In the meantime, he had been staying at Wood Farm while extensive renovations were carried out. Now, fresh details suggest those upgrades did not come cheap.

Andrew has allegedly settled in at Marsh Farm (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside Andrew’s costly new home makeover

According to reports, Marsh Farm has undergone major improvements ahead of Andrew’s arrival. These reportedly include a new security fence, CCTV systems, updated interiors, and even Sky TV installations.

Property expert Elliot Castle has weighed in on the situation, in a conversation with The Mirror, suggesting the work could easily reach a six-figure total.

He explained: “From a property perspective, this looks far more like a managed family arrangement than a typical move.”

Castle continued: “Marsh Farm appears to have been prepared specifically for Andrew, with privacy and security front of mind, so it’s unlikely to be a short-term stop. Renovating a rural property to that standard is not cheap.”

In fact, he added that once high-end security and structural updates are considered, “costs can quickly run into the six-figure range.”

A permanent move… and a possible reunion?

While Andrew’s lifestyle has shifted dramatically in recent months, this move could signal something more long term. Castle believes Marsh Farm may become a stable base for the former royal.

Interestingly, he also raised the possibility of Sarah Ferguson joining him.

“As for Sarah Ferguson,” he said, “it wouldn’t be unusual from a property standpoint for former partners to share a living arrangement, especially where security and routine are involved.”

He added that while the decision would be personal, “it’s certainly feasible.”

Fergie could return to the royal sphere (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

Ongoing scrutiny remains

Of course, the move comes during a period of intense scrutiny for Andrew, following his past association with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing and was recently released under investigation after his February arrest.

For now, he appears to be keeping a low profile. However, with a new home and speculation swirling, attention around Andrew shows no signs of fading.

Representatives for both parties have been contacted for comment.

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