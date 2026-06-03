This Morning star Tom Swarbrick ‘in running for GMB hosting job’ following impressive debut

It looks like Tom Swarbrick has made quite a splash since landing a job on This Morning.

He could even be in the running for another huge ITV gig, Good Morning Britain!

Tom Swarbrick made his GMB hosting debut earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Tom Swarbrick ‘in running for GMB hosting job’

Last month, Tom Swarbrick made his debut on GMB. He hosted for three days alongside Ranvir Singh.

Apparently, Tom made such a good impression whilst filling in for Ed Balls, he is in talks with ITV about finding a more permanent spot.

Tom, who also presents on LBC, allegedly entered into talks with the broadcaster after receiving rave reviews.

An insider alleged to The Sun: “It’s early days but there are conversations being had about Tom returning in the near future.

“He was an instant hit with viewers, managing to connect with them effortlessly through the screen.

“Although he’s an established broadcaster, he’s new to Good Morning Britain and it’s thought he’ll help to shake up the status quo a bit.”

Tom was a hit on GMB (Credit: Good Morning Britain / YouTube / ITV)

Ed Balls could be replaced

Ed Balls, who is a former Labour politician, is amid the line-up of hosts who are rotated on a regular basis.

The line-up includes Susanna Reid, Ed Balls, Richard Madeley, Kate Garraway, and Ranvir Singh.

Unfortunately for Ed rumours are swirling that ITV are eager to replace him.

It comes after Green Party leader Zack Polanski complained about being interviewed by the spouse of a person in government.

This was because Ed is married to the current foreign secretary of state, Yvette Cooper,

The now viral clip saw Ed, Susanna Reid and Zack Polanski face off on air.

Whilst Ed has been on leave, other presenters like Rob Rinder, Adil Ray and Martin Lewis have stepped up to the plate.

ITV speaks out

Now it seems that Tom is in the front running when it comes to taking over from Ed.

When approached by The Sun a spokesman reportedly said: “GMB features different guest presenters when the show’s main presenters are on annual leave.”

When approached by ED, they told us the same.

They also clarified that: “Tom presented for three days last week while Ed Balls was on leave.”

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