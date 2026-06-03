Junior Andre reveals secret struggle in his love life due to his upbringing: ‘It’s been really hard’

Junior Andre has opened up about his love life and struggle with trusting people due to the famous upbringing he had.

Junior is the son of Peter Andre and Katie Price and the 20-year-old was in the limelight growing up.

Sharing his honest thoughts, Junior spoke about finding love with his girlfriend Jasmine Orr, 25. The couple now live together and Junior gushed that she’s “the best”.

Junior grew up with famous parents (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Junior Andre’s struggles after growing up in limelight

Speaking to new! magazine, Junior said of Jasmine: “She’s the best and I appreciate her. I feel like, growing up, the life that I’ve had, it’s been really hard to trust people and know people’s real intentions and fully open my heart and be me… Jasmine loves me for me.”

When asked if he struggles with his mental health, Junior admitted: “Growing up is hard – and the life I’ve grown up in. I’m very open and can talk about my feelings. I’m very in touch with my emotions and I think a lot of men aren’t.”

Sweetly, he gushed over his famous parents saying they’re both very much there for him.

Junior also discussed the future, including marriage and kids. He said: “I get scared if I think about kids, marriage, because we’re not there. There’s so much more we want to do before we think about that stuff.”

Junior is dating Jasmine (Credit: Fred Duval)

Junior’s relationship with Jasmine

Junior and Jasmine’s relationship is going strong after finding love in 2024. Last year, they confirmed they had taken things to the next level by moving in together.

Growing up, the life that I’ve had, it’s been really hard to trust people.

But more recently, the pair have faced rumours that they are expecting their first child and getting married!

Read more: Junior Andre reveals he works gruelling night shifts for London Underground to fund his music career

In January, the couple sparked engagement speculation after Jasmine was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger. The rumours escalated and photos circulated the web, appearing to suggest they were expecting a baby.

Appearing on Joe Baggs’ Not My Bagg podcast, Junior put the rumours down to AI speculation.

He described the images as “obviously AI” and insisted “it wouldn’t be announced like that” if it were true.

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