‘We’re riding that wave!’ Junior Andre finally addresses pregnancy and engagement rumours to girlfriend Jasmine

Junior Andre has addressed rumours that he and his girlfriend Jasmine are expecting their first child and getting married.

The 20-year-old has been dating his Managing Director and recruitment specialist girlfriend since 2024 and have moved in together.

In January, the pair sparked engagement speculation after she was seen dances alongside with him, where Jasmine flashed what people assumed to be a sparkling ring on her engagement finger.

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And in the latest update, many were led to believe they were expecting a baby after photos began to circle the web…

Junior and girlfriend Jasmine have been together since 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Junior Andre addresses pregnancy and engagement rumours with girlfriend

While apparing on Joe Baggs’ Not My Bagg podcast with his younger sister, Princess, 18, to shut down the rumours.

Addressing photos that he said were “obviously AI”, Junior insisted “it wouldn’t be announced like that” if it were true.

Junior recalled him and Jasmine “going about our day” and “saw something pop up”, which was “getting loads of likes and views on TikTok”. Before he knew it, people believed they were starting a family.

Princess reminded Junior that she sent it to him, admitting she was left thinking, “Wait, what?!”

Junior replied: “If you know me, which you do, obviously you know that doesn’t look like me, really!”

Princess agreed: “It didn’t look like you, to be fair.”

Host Joe said: “Imagine if that’s how you found out!” to which Princess declared: “I’d be pretty annoyed! I’d be like, ‘Why was I not the first one you told?'”

Junior said he wouldn’t announce pregnancy news like that and insisted he feels “way too young” to have a child.

“I’m just young and in love and we’re just, you know, riding that wave,” Junior added.

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‘Age is just a number’

In a joint interview with OK! last year, Junior opened up about him and Jasmine’s four-year age gap.

“There are so many married couples who are years and years apart, but it’s about the person at the end of the day, what they’ve gone through and their life experiences. Age is just a number in that sense, you know what I mean?” he said.

“Some people have more maturity and emotional intelligence, so I feel like I’m very beyond my years. I need someone who understands me and gets me, and Jasmine definitely does,” Junior continued.

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