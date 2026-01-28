Another wedding? Statement shared as Junior Andre sparks speculation he’s proposed to Cheryl Cole lookalike girlfriend

Hot on the heels of mum Katie Price’s nuptials come reports that Junior Andre has proposed to his girlfriend Jasmine Orr.

The couple got together in April 2024. And, last summer, they moved into their first home together. Now there’s speculation that the pair are set to walk down the aisle – following in the footsteps of his glamour model mum.

Junior Andre sparks speculation he’s proposed!

Days after the news broke that Katie Price had met and married her fourth husband, TikTok is now awash with rumours that Junior, 20, has proposed to his stunning Cheryl Cole lookalike girlfriend Jasmine Orr, 25.

Last night (January 27), Junior and Jasmine posted a video to their shared TikTok page. It showed them dancing to the hit tune Raindance by Dave and Tems. Junior can be seen drinking champagne before lip syncing along to the lyrics: “Me and you, I can put a rock on it.”

Jasmine, meanwhile, dances along with him and flashes what appears to be a sparkling ring on her engagement finger.

‘She is so beautiful’

Fans flocked to the comments section.

“Okay, what am I missing? Did they get engaged?” asked one. “Yes!” said another.

“Wow! congratulations to you both,” said a third. “Congratulations to them. She is so beautiful,” another commented. “Jasmine is like a young Cheryl Tweedy,” another noted.

“Congratulations – beautiful couple. Need something happy in the world right now,” said another.

Statement shared on Junior Andre ‘engagement’

However, Junior’s reps have now told ED!: “They are definitely not engaged… they were just jumping on a new TikTok sound!”

The couple have been together since 2024 and moved in together last year (Credit: Splash News)

Mum Katie Price ties the knot

Speculation about Junior came after his mum Katie Price wed businessman Lee Andrews in Dubai over the weekend.

They met on social media, with Katie flying out to meet him in person last Wednesday (January 21). Come Friday, they revealed they were engaged. Then, before the weekend was out, they were husband and wife.

Lee is Katie’s fourth husband. First, she married Peter Andre – Princess and Junior’s dad. Next, she tied the knot with Alex Reid. Then, she married Kieran Hayler – dad to Bunny and Jett. She also has son Harvey with ex Dwight Yorke, and has been engaged nine times.

