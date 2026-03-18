Junior Andre reveals he works gruelling night shifts for London Underground to fund his music career

Junior Andre has shrugged off his ‘neo-baby’ tag by revealing he has a very normal job working for London Underground.

The 20-year-old, who is the son of Peter Andre and Katie Price, has revealed he is employed by the Tube network.

Junior has got ambitions to follow in his dad’s musical footsteps, but he isn’t using it as an excuse to escape the real world.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Overnight, he says he works for London Underground in a manual labour position.

Junior Andre has revealed he has a job working for London Underground (Credit: ITV)

He says the gruelling night shifts will see him carry out a range of hands-on jobs including “lifting heavy metals” and even painting.

Junior has explained how the money he earns is helping him to fund his music ambitions.

He also insists it means he doesn’t have to rely on handouts from his parents, Peter and Katie.

Junior Andre reveals he works for London Underground

Junior makes the surprise confession about his job in the latest episode of his sister Princess’ reality show.

The 18-year-old is in her second series of the fly-on-the-wall documentary and Junior often features in front of the camera.

Princess praises Junior for his work ethic, despite him already achieving two Number 1s in the iTunes pop charts.

Junior and his sister Princess insist they aren’t nepo-babies (Credit: ITV)

She says: “His last two singles went in at number one, but while he was sorting differences out with his label he went to work through the nights and work a full-time job, so he was fully self-sufficient. Which I’m super proud of.”

Junior goes on to reveal the finer details of his job on the London Tube network.

“I’ve really learned that I’ve got to work for what I want. It’s not just going to be handed to me,” he says.

“I found a night job basically just working on the London underground, grafting, lifting heavy metals, cutting, filing, painting.

“I got them jobs so I could do my music career, so I could fund it.

“When I do achieve what I set out to achieve, I’m gonna be so grateful because I know I worked so hard for it.”

Junior and Princess quash nepo-baby label

Both Junior and Princess will quash the nepo-baby label they are often tagged with.

The siblings insist that they are having to rely on their own talents to forge their careers, not their parents’.

Katie Price’s five children and who their dads are Katie Price has five children from previous relationships. They are: Katie’s firstborn child is Harvey. She gave birth to him in May 2002 following a brief romance with former footballer Dwight Yorke. Harvey has complex needs and multiple disabilities. Dwight has had no involvement in Harvey’s life.

Katie shares two children with her ex-husband, Peter Andre. Junior was born in June 2005. Princess followed two years later in June 2007.

Katie also has two kids with ex-husband, Kieran Hayler. Son Jett arrived in August 2013. Katie gave birth to his little sister Bunny in August 2014.

Junior is also keen to stress that he ‘doesn’t live off his dad like people think’.

Princess says: “It really annoys me when people are like, ‘Oh, you’re only where you are because of your parents’.”

Junior adds: “‘Yeah and people say nepo-babies, but I’m doing what I love and what I’m inspired to do.

“And it’s great that my dad was part of that. My love for music is intense; I love performing just like my dad.”

Read more: ‘Heartbreaking’: Stacey Solomon fans in tears as she steps in to support grieving mum after tragic death

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page