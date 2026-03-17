Stacey Solomon helps heartbroken mum and daughter rebuild life after sudden loss of dad

Sort Your Life Out viewers are in for an emotional ride tonight as Stacey Solomon and her team step in to support a grieving mum and her young daughter.

Almarie is struggling to cope after the sudden death of her husband Marcus.

Their lives were turned upside down when Marcus was diagnosed with bile cancer.

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Initially given a five-year prognosis, he tragically passed away less than two months later.

Stacey Solomon and the Sort Your Life Out team help grieving mum Almarie tonight (Credit: BBC)

Almarie’s home has fallen into chaos as she focused entirely on caring for her 10-year-old daughter Maria.

Tonight, Stacey and the Sort Your Life Out team are determined to help her reclaim some order.

Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out: Almarie and Maria

If you thought last week’s Sort Your Life Out episode tugged at the heartstrings, brace yourself for tonight.

Stacey and the SYLO team travel to South London to meet Almarie and Maria, who was born with a chromosomal condition.

Before 2021, life was blissful. The couple had even started fostering children. Then Marcus fell ill.

“It came to light he had a diagnosis of bile cancer and that had spread to the liver,” Almarie recalls.

“They said survival was five years, but he passed away within two months.

“It was very surreal because one minute life was perfect, then the next day the whole dream just shattered.”

Two of Almarie’s childhood friends pitched in, staying on the sofa in shifts, but the house slipped down her list of priorities and clutter soon built up.

Tears for Marcus

For tonight’s episode, Stacey and the SYLO team enlisted bereavement specialists to guide the process.

Marcus’ belongings were carefully gathered in the warehouse to avoid shocking Almarie.

Stacey reassures her: “We are not erasing Marcus. We want to bring him back to the house with us, but we want to bring the most important things.”

Almarie chooses to keep a pair of Marcus’ flip flops to wear in the garden, but emotions quickly overwhelm her.

“It’s very surreal. I still feel like I’m in a dream,” she says.

“It hits me when I go to bed at night because I’m behind closed doors and no one sees me.”

Maria, 10, is given her very own art room in the house makeover (Credit: BBC)

She also shares with the cameras how she waited four days before telling Maria about her dad’s passing, struggling to find the right way to explain it.

“My friend bought me this book called Daddy’s Rainbow.

“I made sure she ate her lunch first. At the end of the book, I said that Daddy was a rainbow.

“She was like, ‘What?’ and then 10 seconds later, she fell into my lap.

“It was the worst thing.”

Back in the warehouse, Almarie opens up about losing her own mum just four months before Marcus.

Overcome with grief, she sobs in Stacey’s arms.

“You have been coping,” Stacey comforts her. “Look at your amazing daughter. You’ve done an amazing job.”

Sort Your Life Out works its magic

The SYLO team transform the house.

Maria receives a bright new art room in the garden, covered with her creations.

Marcus’ belongings are placed in an accessible wicker basket, keeping his memory close.

Upstairs, Maria’s bedroom gets a makeover with her own stage and a walkie talkie so she can check in with her mum at night if she feels worried.

The pair are overjoyed with the changes.

Stacey concludes: “There’s no better feeling than knowing the people you’ve spent the week with are going to wake up tomorrow and be lighter.”

Sort Your Life Out continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday March 17, 2026

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