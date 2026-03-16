Fern Britton shares rare picture with her ‘beautiful’ daughters: ‘Winnie is your double’

Fern Britton has given fans a rare glimpse a her two daughters thanks to a gorgeous new picture.

The This Morning icon, 68, snapped the stunning selfie as she walked along the beach with her girls, Grace and Winnie.

They are all smiling wildly in the windswept photo and Fern looks the picture of happiness as she gazes at Grace.

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Sharing it on Instagram, Fern gave fans an insight into their day together.

Fern Britton has shared a rare picture of her two daughters, Grace and Winnie (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: “Walk on the beach. Tea and BLT sandwiches. What could be better.”

Fern accompanied her post with five red heart emojis.

Fern Britton pictured with daughters

Fans have been quick to flock to the comments section to share their thoughts on Fern’s Mother’s Day photograph.

Some have remarked on the likeness between the star and her daughter Winnie.

One wrote: “Aww, your beautiful girls is all you need, enjoy.”

Another added: “Beautiful picture of you and your girls. Life is complete.”

And a third penned: “Sounds absolutely perfect.”

Someone else added: “Wow Winnie is like you when you were younger, she is your double.”

Fern’s famous friend, Caroline Quentin, has also commented. The actress shared 10 red heart emojis on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern Britton (@fernbritton)

Fern shares Grace with her first husband, TV executive Clive Jones. She also has twin sons, Jack and Harry, with him.

The broadcaster and author then welcomed Winnie while married to TV chef Phil Vickery.

Fern and Phil were together for more than two decades and worked together on This Morning.

But in 2020, they announced their split.

Fern’s new quiet life

TV star Fern spoke about her marriage breakdown with Phil during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

She said at the time: “My mum died and my father died and unfortunately Phil and I fell apart.”

Fern has since gone on to reveal that she and Phil no longer speak to each other.

Last year, she also admitted she struggles not to “bad-mouth” her ex in front of their daughter Winnie.

She said: “Winnie adores him. I’m not going to bad-mouth him in front of her; at least, I try very hard not to.

“I was the child of divorced parents and my mum never bad-mouthed my father.”

Fern presented This Morning from 1999 to 2009. She initially started by co-hosting with John Leslie before Phillip Schofield was brought in as her co-presenter.

Fern has now quit the showbiz world for a quiet life in Cornwall. She’s swapped her TV job to become a Sunday Times bestselling author.

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