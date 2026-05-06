Eamonn Holmes has been put on an “enforced break” from the board of the Manchester United Foundation, it has been reported.

The Irish broadcaster had been on the board for 19 years before being forced to take some mandatory time off. It comes just weeks after he suffered a shock stroke.

Eamon has been dealt a fresh blow (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes put on ‘enforced break’ from Manchester United Foundation board

According to the Daily Mail, GB News Eamonn has been forced to step down from his role on the Manchester United Foundation board, albeit temporarily.

The broadcaster has been on the board for 19 years, which is almost as long as the Foundation has existed.

The Foundation funds and delivers educational and community outreach programmes. It says that these programmes can help young people make positive choices in their lives by improving their health, social wellbeing, and employability.

Official filings at Companies House show Eamonn that “resigned” from his role as director on March 1.

However, due to filing errors, the termination of his role was resubmitted to Companies House over a month later, on April 14.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source opened up about Eamonn having the “mandatory” break imposed on him.

It’s unclear when Eamonn will return to his role (Credit: GB News)

‘It’s ultimately out of Eamonn’s control’

“Eamonn loves Manchester United and the Foundation; he is one of the longest-serving members on the board. He wouldn’t think of walking away, even while he grapples with health issues. It is an added blow to him, amongst everything he is currently going through,” they claimed.

“However, standard practice means each member should not exceed nine consecutive years on the board, as they could be deemed “non-independent” and not working objectively. It is only a ceiling benchmark, and it is possible to remain on for longer,” they then continued.

“While Eamonn has served two consecutive stints, on this occasion, the current chair of the board has used their discretion to implement a mandatory “break” which has resulted in Eamonn stepping aside. It is ultimately out of Eamonn’s control. While it is believed Eamonn could one day return to the board, it is unclear how long the enforced break is,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Eamonn’s representatives for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Eamonn’s stroke

Eamonn’s mandatory break from the board comes just weeks after the star suffered a shock stroke.

In a statement, GB News said: “Eamonn was taken ill last week, and it was later confirmed he had suffered a stroke. He is currently responding well to treatment.

“Eamonn has asked for privacy as he focuses on getting better. His colleagues and everyone at GB News wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the People’s Channel when he is ready to return.”

Eamonn has since issued some updates on Instagram. The star uploaded a snap of his granddaughters holding up signs that read: “Get Well Soom [sic].”

“As my beautiful Granddaughters put it so well – I will do my best to get well SOOM,” Eamonn wrote.

“Thank you for all of your many, many good wishes; they give me strength.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford’s pain as she’s ‘shut out’ of Eamonn Holmes’ stroke battle

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