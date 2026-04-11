Eamonn Holmes hospitalised as he undergoes treatment following stroke: ‘He has asked for privacy’

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes is in hospital for treatment after suffering from a stroke.

The former This Morning host, 66, who is now on GB News, first fell unwell on Tuesday (April 7) and has remained in a ward since.

Eamonn suffered a stroke (Credit: GB News)

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Eamonn Holmes in hospital following stroke

The Irish presenter was set to return to his work duties on Monday (April 13). However, he will now be off for the foreseeable future.

“Eamonn was taken ill last week and it was later confirmed he had suffered a stroke. He is currently responding well to treatment,” GB News shared.

“Eamonn has asked for privacy as he focuses on getting better. His colleagues and everyone at GB News wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the People’s Channel when he is ready to return.”

Recently, Eamonn had opened up about his health issues with viewers.

“Well, obviously I’ve been better. I’ve got this back and paralysis problem which has been with me now for three years,” he said.

“It’s terrible to come to terms with. The thing is, nobody seems to know what the problem is so I just stick with it and hopefully they’ll find a cure one day,” Eamonn continued.

His health issues began in 2021 after he suffered three slipped discs and a dislocated pelvis.

The following year, he started using a wheelchair after undergoing surgery. Eamonn is now supported by carers daily.

Eamonn was supposed to return to work on Monday (Credit: YouTube)

‘Wishing Eamonn a speedy recovery’

Following the news, fans are hoping Eamonn pulls through.

“I’m very sorry to hear that, speedy recovery Eamonn,” one user wrote.

“Wishing Eamonn Holmes a smooth and speedy recovery. It is great to hear he is getting the care he needs,” another person shared.

“Get well soon Eamonn,” a third remarked.

“Get well soon. Love your banter, and the fact that you are an animal lover shows what a good man you are. Hurry up back to GB News,” a fourth said.

Read more: ‘What a void they have left!’ Eamonn Holmes’ emotional tribute following heartbreaking family death

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