‘What a void they have left!’ Eamonn Holmes’ emotional tribute following heartbreaking family death

TV host Eamonn Holmes, who is appearing on The Chase Celebrity Special today (February 15), previously paid tribute to his parents in an emotional post.

The former This Morning presenter used to host the ITV daytime show alongside his ex-wife, Ruth Langsford, before the pair split in 2024.

However, before their divorce, Eamonn had always moved to GB News to front its breakfast programme alongside Isabel Webster in 2022.

Eamonn Holmes in emotional tribute to parents

In October, Eamonn shared a black-and-white image of his parents smiling. His dad, Leonard, died of a heart attack at age 64 in the early 1990s.

Meanwhile, his mum, Josie, passed away in 2022, aged 93.

“Who do u think I look more like – my Mum or my Dad? Josie or Leonard?” he asked in his caption.

“Although they have both passed away, I hear each of them in my head every day. I know what they would think and how they would advise mum.”

“When they would agree with me and when they wouldn’t. Laughter was a big part of all of our lives because of them. What a void they have left,” he continued, adding a sad face emoji.

‘Thinking of you’

Eamonn was immediately flooded with support from his followers, who took to the comments section.

“You look like your beautiful Mummy. When a parent dies, as with anyone you love! I always say a part of you dies with them, and you never get that part of you back. Thinking of you,” one user wrote.

“You very much look like your Mum. That’s such a beautiful photo too,” another person shared.

“That’s so lovely Eamonn. I think you look like your mam but can see the similarities with your dad xx,” a third remarked.

“The loss of a parent never leaves us. I can see both here, but defo more of your lovely Mum,” a fourth said.

