Ruth Langsford discusses ‘difficult’ divorce from Eamonn Holmes: ‘I’m not delighted my marriage is over’

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has opened up about her “difficult” divorce from fellow TV presenting husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth, 64, and Eamonn, 65, announced their separation last May after being married for 14 years. The pair share a son, Jack Holmes.

Following their public split, Eamonn revealed his new relationship with dating counsellor Katie Alexander, 43. Ruth, on the other hand, is currently single.

During a new interview with woman&home, Ruth revealed she is excited about the future, which hopefully includes meeting a new partner.

When asked about the split from Eamonn, Ruth shared: “I’m alright. Relationship breakdowns are very difficult – marriage, friendship, whatever it is – but you just deal with it and you have to move on. You can either let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.”

She continued: “I’m not delighted my marriage is over but I’ve accepted that my marriage is over, so I am trying to now embrace the fact that I’m single and can make choices that are just about me.”

“A break-up of a relationship is hard enough for anybody to deal with. A divorce is very difficult and it’s very painful, but most people don’t have to do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion about you and writing things about you and commenting things about you.”

Ruth insisted that her private life being exploited in the public domain is the “nature of my job”. She said, “If you can’t cope with that, you shouldn’t be doing this job”.

‘I’m quite fine being on my own, but not forever’

As she continues to embrace life as a single woman, Ruth said she is “fine” about “being on my own”, but “not forever”.

Amid the split, Ruth also realised she had lost weight. She revealed a hormone check and the end of the menopause may also have contributed to this.

Ruth confessed that going to work has also distracted her from any distress and unhappiness about her marriage.

