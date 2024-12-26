Ruth Langsford gave fans a glimpse into her Christmas Day as her ex Eamonn Holmes travelled to be with his rumoured girlfriend Katie Alexander.

Ruth, 64, and Eamonn, 65, announced their divorce in May. Eamonn has seemingly moved on with Katie while Ruth is reportedly single.

According to reports, Eamonn headed up north to spend the day with Katie. Meanwhile, Ruth celebrated at home.

Ruth spent Christmas at home (Credit: Cover Images)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on Christmas

The Loose Women star shared a glimpse into her Christmas preparations.

Alongside a photo of the table laid out, Ruth said on Instagram: “Another family tradition… laying the Christmas Day lunch table on Christmas eve… saves SO much time in the morning!

“Gone for a red and gold theme this year.”

Eamonn headed to Katie’s home for Christmas to show just how loved-up he really is.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day, Ruth enjoyed the day with her pooch Maggie. She shared a look at Maggie’s gifts before taking her for a walk.

Then later into the night, Ruth sat down to watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. At the end of the episode, Ruth wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Bloody BRILLIANT!! Crying,” following a crying face emoji.

Ruth was left ‘crying’ after watching the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Eamonn ‘travels four hours’ to be with girlfriend at Christmas

Elsewhere, her ex Eamonn travelled up north to be with Katie.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Katie was seen helping Eamonn out of a car amid his health issues.

A source told the publication: “Eamonn headed to Katie’s home for Christmas to show just how loved-up he really is.

“It was a 4½-hour drive from his bachelor pad in London. He’s met Katie’s two younger children before, but turning up at their home was still nerve-racking.”

It’s said Eamonn plans to spend a few days in Yorkshire before returning to London.

ED! has contacted reps for Eamonn for comment.

Eamonn and Ruth announced their divorce in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Ruth Langsford’s mum in hospital

Ruth has faced a tough time recently after her mum was taken to hospital. The star recently told fans that her mum Joan had suffered a fall and fractured her pelvis just before Christmas.

On Boxing Day, Ruth shared a glimpse of some Christmas cake which she was taking to her mum.

She said: “Taking some Christmas cake to Mum.”

