Jesy Nelson emotional as she shares video of first time feeding twins Ocean and Story in their special high chairs

Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional update about her twins, Ocean and Story, marking a heartwarming “first” for her daughters.

The Little Mix singer, 34, shared the update on her Instagram story yesterday (Tuesday, May 5).

Jesy shared a video of her daughters (Credit: Instagram)

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update on twins Ocean and Story

Taking to her story yesterday, Jesy shared an adorable video of her daughters, Ocean and Story, eating in their special high-chairs for the first time.

Ocean and Story, who are going to be turning next week, were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy – a rare genetic, progressive muscle-wasting condition.

Jesy shared a snap of one of the special chairs back in February. It is a pink cushioned chair with a headrest, straps, a tray, a footstand, handlebars, and wheels.

Jesy admitted that she “burst into tears” when she saw them, as it was another “reminder” of the obstacles her daughters have to face.

In the video yesterday, Ocean and Story could be seen sitting in the chairs as they ate some fruit purée.

Jesy shared the heartwarming first for her daughters (Credit: Instagram)

Jesy’s heartwarming video

Speaking gently to Ocean as she fed her in the video, Jesy said: “Excuse me, you’re supposed to eat it, not spit it out.”

She then turned her attention to little Story, who looked to be enjoying her dinner.

“Good girl! You clever girl,” she cooed.

Turning back to Ocean, she then said: “Do you want some more dribble chops? Do you want some more?”

Laughing, Jesy then branded her a “messy pup” as she cleaned her up.

Captioning the video, Jesy then wrote: “First time feeding in their chairs”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson’s sad update for twins Ocean and Story

Back in March, Jesy shared a sad update with her fans.

After the twins’ SMA diagnosis, Jesy was told they may never walk.

In an Instagram story from March, Jesy shared a picture of the leg splints that had arrived for her daughters.

“So, today, I had to go pick up the girls’ splints today because their feet are pointing a certain way, and they need to be flattened out,” she said.

Showing off the splints to the camera, she then said: “It made me really sad. But have you ever seen anything cuter in your life? Look at them. This one is Story’s, she had hearts. Then, this one is Ocean’s. She has butterflies.

“It did really make me sad, though. Because, it’s just another reminder,” she then added.

Read more: Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix leaves viewers divided as she is accused of throwing group ‘under the bus’

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