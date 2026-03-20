Jesy Nelson shares ‘sad’ update on 10-month-old twins Ocean and Story: ‘Just another reminder’

Jesy Nelson has given fans a heartbreaking update on her twins Ocean and Story following their devastating diagnosis.

10 months ago, Jesy welcomed her beautiful twins, following an extremely tough pregnancy. However, the heartbreak continued when they were diagnosed with SMA.

Since revealing the devastating news, Jesy has done her best to campaign for better testing and research in hospitals. But now, she has shared another “sad” update.

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Jesy has spoken out about her twins’ diagnosis (Credit: YouTube)

Jesy reveals SMA diagnosis

Earlier this year, Jesy revealed that Ocean and Story have spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). It’s a rare genetic condition that causes muscle weakness. Over time, it gets progressively worse.

Following the diagnosis, Jesy also went through another heartbreak, as she and her ex-fiancé – the girls’ dad – Zion Foster, split.

Over the last few months, the doting mum has shared numerous snaps and updates of her twins. And she doesn’t shy away from speaking about the negatives, too.

As a result of their illness, Jesy is unsure if the girls will ever regain the strength in their neck.

She also was told the girls may never walk. And this is something she has just updated fans on.

The twins now have a leg splint (Credit: Instagram)

Jesy Nelson’s twins now using leg splints

Taking to her Instagram Stories late Thursday night (March 19), Jesy gave her fans an emotional update.

She said: “So, today, I had to go pick up the girls’ splints today because their feet are pointing a certain way, and they need to be flattened out.”

Jesy then showed the splints to the camera, trying to find a positive in the situation.

“It made me really sad,” she continued. “But have you ever seen anything cuter in your life? Look at them. This one is Story’s, she had hearts. Then, this one is Ocean’s. She has butterflies.

“It did really make me sad, though. Because, it’s just another reminder.”

Earlier that day, Jesy had been posting videos of her lying beside her twins, who still had their feeding tubes in.

The twins still have feeding tubes (Credit: Instagram)

She also shared an adorable video of Story and Ocean in their prams, getting ready to go out for a walk. Jesy was asking the twins to “give us a smile” as they adorably played.

Read more: Emotional Jesy Nelson reveals heartbreaking way she discovered her twins’ condition

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