Emotional Jesy Nelson reveals heartbreaking way she discovered her twins’ condition as she shares adorable new snaps

Jesy Nelson has shared a brand new update on her twin daughters, as she admits she is “sad and angry” at everything that is happening.

Not long into Jesy’s pregnancy, she announced that she had to get surgery, before welcoming the girls prematurely in May. They are adorably named Ocean Jade, and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.

However, Jesy revealed her twins had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Since then, she has been campaigning for better care. And in a new update, she has even revealed how she found out about the diagnosis.

Jesy is determined to fight for her girls (Credit: Sky)

Jesy ‘sad and angry’ at having to fight

In an interview with Sky News, the former Little Mix star admitted she didn’t suspect anything was wrong. But in reality, her mum was the first one to notice something wasn’t right – despite regular GP and healthcare visitors checking on them for six months.

Jesy explained: “When I took them home, I was on edge about everything. But the one thing I wasn’t taking notice of was the movement of their legs.

“It took for my mum to spot that sign, and that is what is really worrying. We had healthcare visitors come a lot. And none of them spotted those signs.”

However, it wasn’t a quick diagnosis. Jesy heartbreakingly admitted she took her babies to the GP three times, but was told they “are absolutely fine”.

Everything thankfully changed as soon as they got their diagnosis, as the twins were kept in hospital and looked at properly.

Jesy praised her mum: “Thank God for my mum. Because I dread to think what position I would be in now if she hadn’t said anything to me.

“It’s one of those things that I constantly go over. And I have to stop myself sometimes from doing that. I will drive myself insane.”

Jesy also revealed that she is “sad and angry” that it has taken her speaking out about the illness to finally get people talking about it. But she promised she would “stay noisy” for her twins.

Jesy has shared Ocean and Story’s close bond (Credit: Instagram)

Jesy issues update on twins

When she first got the diagnosis, Jesy revealed that her twins “would never walk” and that they would be “disabled”.

Now, in the interview, Jesy – who just split from her fiancé and father of her babies, Zion Foster – issued a small update on how her twins are now. And unfortunately, it still isn’t all positive.

She said: “It wasn’t until they got their diagnosis that the hospital was then like ‘We have got to keep them in’. They were underweight and needed to go on feeding tubes.

“Now, they are still on those feeding tubes.”

But while Jesy’s twins may still be on the tubes, it hasn’t stopped the singer from showcasing how adorable they are to the world. And eight months in, it seems their twin bond is very strong.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier today (January 30), Jesy shared an extremely cute video of Ocean and Story in their prams, with their tubes fitted on.

But the twin girls were holding hands, which Jesy can be heard gushing about in the background.

She gushed: “Are you both holding hands? You are so cute. You little cuties.”

