Fresh heartbreak for Jesy Nelson as she ‘splits’ from Zion Foster following twins’ devastating SMA diagnosis

Jesy Nelson and fiancé Zion Foster have reportedly split, weeks after revealing their twins’ devastating SMA diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Jesy, 34, and Zion, 27, announced that Ocean and Story had been diagnosed with the condition, which affects muscle strength and movement. They’ve been told that the girls will never walk and may not ever regain the strength in their neck.

Now, amid the stress of caring for their girls, and four months after announcing their engagement, Jesy and Zion have reportedly called it quits. However, the parents remain united when it comes to the future of their girls, eight months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster ‘split’

According to The Sun, Jesy and Zion “remain friends”. As well as that, the pair are said to be “fully united in co-parenting” Ocean and Story.

It comes after Jesy appeared on This Morning earlier this month speaking about the girls’ diagnosis. During the chat with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, Jesy wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

The source continued to say: “Jesy and Zion remain friends and are fully focused on their daughters. They are fully united in co-parenting. Their priority continues to be the wellbeing of their daughters.”

Jesy and Zion have so far not commented on the reports. The pair also still feature heavily on each other’s social media.

ED! has contacted reps for both for comment.

Jesy appeared on This Morning earlier this month and wasn’t wearing her engagement ring (Credit: YouTube)

Fans rally round

Posting on social media, fans of the former Little Mix singer have shared their sadness over the reports.

One commented: “Aaw my heart hurts for Jesy Nelson, she does not deserve all of this pain and sadness. She looked so happy in the engagement photos. This is just so unfair to her.” Another agreed and said: “I feel for Jesy. She doesn’t deserve this with everything she’s going through.” “This is so sad,” said another.

“This poor girl just can’t catch a break,” another added sadly.

Read more: Inside Jesy Nelson’s love life: Split from Love Island star, broken engagements, romance with Jordan Banjo

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.