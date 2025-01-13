Inside Jesy Nelson’s love life as she announces pregnancy – broken engagement, Jordan Banjo split and on/off romance with rapper

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Zion Foster have announced they are expecting twins in an adorable Instagram post.

Jesy, who left Little Mix in 2020, shared the news with her followers last night (January 12). Since she left the band, Jesy has tried to stay as private as possible about things in her life. But fans were quick to support her following her pregnancy news.

Her relationship with Zion began in 2022, but it’s safe to say the pair haven’t had a smooth time.

And, over the years, Jesy has had numerous relationships with other famous faces…

Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Zion Foster

The couple’s happy announcement comes two years since the beginning of their relationship.

“It’s early days and there is definitely no label on things but Jesy and Zion have grown close in recent weeks,” a source told The Sun in early 2023.

However, Zion, a rapper, and Jesy were collaborating on a new song, Mine, when they were hit with break-up rumours.

A few months ago, in the summer of 2024, right before the release of their song, Jesy deleted all trace of Zion from her social media. Then the pair unfollowed each other.

A source told The Sun: “Jesy and Zion split last month and have completely cut ties with each other. It’s not the first time they have broken up but friends think it’s for good this time.”

Another source told The Mirror that their seven-year age gap was an issue for Jesy. “Jesy is in a different head space from Zion these days. She is after all a few years older than Zion and has a different way of looking at things these days. They had a great trip abroad but since they got back, Jesy has realised it’s time to move on.”

However, it appears she then performed a bit of a relationship U-turn. Clearly they sorted things out and now appear to be stronger than ever, as they celebrate their baby news.

Sean Sagar

Before her current relationship, the singer was in a public relationship with Sean.

The couple confirmed their romance in 2020 when Jesy shared a snap of them looking very loved up.

However, after nine months the pair called it quits, with a source telling The Sun: “Things haven’t been right between them.”

Jesy and Chris dated for 16 months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris Hughes

Probably one of Jesy’s most known relationships began in 2019 with Love Island star Chris Hughes.

Throughout their relationship the couple constantly praised each other, while always showing the other off on social media.

After 16 months together they decided to end their relationship, but both admitted they hoped they would stay friends.

True to his word, it appears Chris is still fond of Jesy. He commented on her baby post: “Go on girl,” and a white love heart.

Harry James

In 2017, Jesy and Harry James went public with their relationship on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards.

Despite lasting 16 months, the pair kept their relationship as private as possible.

Things seemed to have ended amicably, as in 2021 they were spotted together in LA, causing fans to speculate over their relationship. However, nothing ever came from it, so it appears they stayed friends.

Jesy Nelson and her TOWIE star boyfriend

Jesy and The Only Way Is Essex Star Chris Clark embarked on a very short one month relationship in March 2017.

Despite their short time together, Chris told OK! that he “didn’t understand” why she was so interested in him.

He also revealed that timing was the reason their relationship abruptly ended, admitting she was only in his life “for about three months”.

Jesy and Jake were engaged (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Jake Roche

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan’s son Jake and Jesy were together for her early Little Mix days. The couple met in 2014, and it appeared they hit it off right away.

In July 2015 things stepped up for the pair as Jake proposed to Jesy. And while the singer openly spoke in interviews about planning their wedding, it never made it that far.

Jake and Jesy split in 2016, one year after their engagement. Both tried to stay private about the split, but Jesy told a radio show that her heartbreak was “horrendous”.

Jordan and Jesy dated not long after she won The X Factor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jesy Nelson and Jordan Banjo

Not long after winning the X Factor, Jesy began a relationship with Diversity star Jordan Banjo.

The couple dated between 2012 and 2013, but after 10 months decided to end things because of their busy schedules.

It seems the pair have also remained friendly, as Jordan praised Jesy for her mental health documentary in 2019.

