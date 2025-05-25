Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has shared a new picture of her twins – Ocean and Story.

The babies were born on May 15, almost nine weeks before their due date. As a result, they’re expected to be in hospital for a while yet.

However, earlier today (May 25), Jesy shared an update and said her little girls are getting stronger and stronger every single day.

Jesy shares the twins with her partner, Zion Foster.

Jesy Nelson posts new snap of her twins

Earlier today, Jesy Nelson shared a new picture of herself holding her twins. The little girls could be seen snuggling on their mum’s chest, with a beaming Zion by her side.

In the caption, Jesy shared how tough it’s been not being able to comfort her babies, who are currently in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

It’s the most scary overwhelming feeling of emotions not being able to feel like you can protect your babies.

She said: “Nothing or no one will ever be able to prepare you as a parent for NICU. It’s the most scary overwhelming feeling of emotions not being able to feel like you can protect your babies.

“Naturally as a mother you just want to hold them and comfort them when they cry. But you can’t because there are what feels like a million wires coming out of them and tubes and masks in the way with people poking and prodding them.”

She added: “It breaks your heart into a million pieces.”

‘Slowly they get stronger’

However, she said the girls are getting stronger.

“But slowly as the days go by and they get stronger and wires start to come away.”

She also revealed that, for the first time since they were born, the girls were able to be reunited with one another.

“Moments like this feel like a dream. Having them reunited for the first time ever today was the most magical feeling I will never be able to describe,” she said.

Jesy finished the post by saying: “The strongest little girls I’ve ever known who really do have the most inspiring story to tell.”

