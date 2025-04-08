Inside Celebrity Big Brother star Chris Hughes’ love life – split from Jesy Nelson; rows with Loose Women star ex; ‘struggling’ after end of whirlwind romance

Celebrity Big Brother star Chris Hughes is already embroiled in ‘showmance’ rumours, and that’s no surprise with his dating history.

Chris rose to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, where he placed second alongside girlfriend Olivia Attwood. The pair had a lengthy relationship on and off the screen, but ultimately it wasn’t meant to be.

Since Olivia, Chris has been linked with numerous high-profile stars, including former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson. But he has headed into the Celebrity Big Brother house single, and potentially looking for love.

So let’s have a look at all of Chris Hughes’ ex-girlfriends…

Olivia Attwood

In the summer of 2017, Chris and Olivia became adored by fans of Love Island. But the pair had quite a few bumps throughout the show. In fact, they remain one of the most argumentative couples the show has seen. And their turbulent relationship continued when they left the villa in second place.

Fans loved them so much that the pair were offered their own reality TV series. However, just after filming the pair announced they were going their separate ways. Only seven months after Love Island ended.

At the time, the break-up was quite messy with sources close to Chris alleging that Olivia had been texting her footballer ex Bradley Dack (now her husband) behind his back. But those close to Olivia alleged that Chris has “publicly humiliated her” by allegedly messaging Katie Price and kissing another girl.

Over the course of their relationship there were many public bust-ups, with their break-up even making it onto their show.

Olivia shouted at Chris that he treated her “appallingly” and she had “covered” for him, before accusing him of being “abusive” at the National Television Awards. Both accused each other of leaking stories to the press about the other.

Just last Sunday (April 6) Olivia spoke about Chris going into the house to pal Pete Wicks on their Kiss FM Sunday Roast Radio Show.

When Pete told her Chris was going in, Olivia replied: “It will be weird to see someone I have dated in that environment.”

She also added that they have not spoken in years.

Chris Hughes’ ex Jesy Nelson

In 2019, Chris and Jesy went public with their relationship, quickly becoming adored by fans. However, they were very on-off at the start.

But once they were firmly on, Chris and Jesy appeared to be so loved up that everyone was convinced they would get engaged and live happily ever after.

Support for them only grew when he publicly supported her throughout the release of her BBC documentary Odd One Out, which saw her open up about her mental health struggles.

But after Chris had a scuffle with a photographer at the 2020 National Television Awards, their relationship headed downhill.

A few months after that, Jesy’s representative confirmed they had parted but insisted they remained “really good friends”.

This seemed to be proven true when Chris was quick to congratulate Jesy on her pregnancy news earlier this year.

But Chris opened up about how “tough” their split was.

He said: “The period 12 months ago was really tough. There were days I was waking up and our split was the first thing I was thinking about.”

Chris Hughes’ dating history – Annabel Dimmock

In 2021, Chris confirmed he was in a relationship with professional golfer Annabel Dimmock. And he seemed pretty sure she was the one.

The couple were immediately very public with their romance, and quite often kept their followers updated on social media. And it’s believed that they even lived together.

They went from basically posting every day together, to radio silence, which led fans to believe they split.

And despite always supporting each other, and frequently gushing about their lives together online, the couple only lasted ten months.

Speaking about the shock split from his ex, Chris Hughes told The Sun: “I always struggle a bit when it’s fresh out of a relationship. Everything feels different.”

‘Showmance’ speculation with Ella Rae Wise

Chris has remained single in the public eye since his split with Annabel. But viewers quickly noticed his smile when TOWIE star walked into the Celebrity Big Brother house last night.

Both of them spoke in their introduction videos about finding love in the house, with Ella confirming she “loves to flirt”.

So, is Chris about to find love again on another reality show?

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (April 8) on ITV1 at 9pm.

