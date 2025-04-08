Celebrity Big Brother stars Ella Rae Wise and Chris Hughes have sparked romance speculation after the first episode.

The live launch of Celebrity Big Brother took place on ITV last night (April 7) and fans are already convinced a romance is on the cards for contestants.

However, during the show there were key signs that Ella and Chris were going to embark on a relationship on the show.

Ella is freshly single (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother Ella Rae Wise recently became single

In their introduction videos, both referenced their love life – with Chris even saying he could potentially find love in the Big Brother house. While in Ella’s introduction video, she spoke about how much of a flirt she is.

It wouldn’t be the first time Chris has found love on a reality TV, as he made his start on Love Island. And Ella herself has had her relationships play out on TOWIE.

However, the key sign came when Ella walked into the Celebrity Big Brother house as the camera immediately panned to Chris. And he was sipping his drink, smiling.

The speculation comes as The Sun reported that Ella Rae Wise had actually split from her on-off boyfriend Dan Edgar before she went onto the show.

She told The Sun: “We are not together. And it’s really, really sad that we are not together. We split up a week ago.”

Despite the timing, Ella was adamant the break-up had “nothing to do with Big Brother” but that she wasn’t getting what she “wanted” out of the relationship.

But the reality star admitted that Dan was “very set in his ways” and she “can’t change” him.

Chris was very happy to see Ella (Credit: ITV)

Fans don’t want a ‘showmance’

And while short-lived romances have happened before in the Celebrity Big Brother house, fans aren’t too amused about this one.

In reality, many believe it will be forced. And some actually think when the line-up got leaked Ella and Chris could have even planned the whole thing.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Incredibly uninterested in Chris and Ella’s inevitable fling. Love Island and TOWIE stars know how to play it up for the cameras. The line-up was leaked, they will have communicated beforehand. And she has just dumped her man. Don’t fall for it.”

Another added: “So Ella broke up with her boyfriend last week. And as she entered the CBB house the first shot we saw was Chris watching her. I can feel a showmance coming on.”

“They’re pulling out the Ella and Chris love story already. We are bored of this.”

“The way Chris looked at Ella.. This is not Love Island!!” an annoyed fan penned.

Watch CBB weeknights on ITV1 at 9pm.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother viewers predict ‘creepy’ Mickey Rourke will be kicked out of house following ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards AJ Odudu

So what do you think of a potential romance between Celebrity Big Brother stars Ella Rae Wise and Chris Hughes? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!