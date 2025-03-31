Pregnant Jesy Nelson has finally given fans an update on her unborn twins – three weeks after she underwent an operation to save them.

Back in January, the former Little Mix star revealed she and boyfriend Zion Foster are expecting twins. At the beginning, she was constantly giving fans updates. But then she revealed the terrifying news that there were complications and her twins “could die” as she was at pre-stage twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

She last updated her followers on March 8, when she informed them that she had to undergo emergency surgery that would give her babies “the best chance” at surviving. But as the days went on, fans became more and more concerned about her.

Now, Jesy has returned to social media, and happily it’s good news for her twins…

Jesy had to undergo emergency surgery (Credit: ITV)

Pregnant Jesy Nelson gives update on twins

Yesterday (March 30), Jesy took to Instagram alongside Zion to share the happy news that the surgery was a success. But revealed that she is also still in hospital.

Appearing all smiles on camera, Jesy was thrilled to inform fans that her TTTS has “cleared up”.

The 33-year-old singer said: “Hey guys. We just wanted to give an update because we know it has been a while. I don’t know if you can see, but we are still in hospital.

“I have been recovering. But we have some amazing news. The TTTS has cleared up. The operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible. We are so lucky to have the most amazing doctors.”

As for what happens next and why she is still in hospital, Jesy explained that there is still a risk she could go into early labour.

She continued: “My cervix is very very short. So, I can’t leave the hospital. My waters could break at any point and I am still very early. I can’t leave until I am a certain amount of weeks.”

Jesy revealed that “every week” her and Zion are hoping that the babies “stay”. The pair gushed that they are “relieved” the twins are “still going strong”.

Jesy revealed her surgery was a success (Credit: Jesy Nelson / Instagram story)

Fans celebrate the happy news

Zion added that they are “taking it one week at a time”. They then shared that he will be taking part in the London Marathon next month to raise money for the Twins Trust charity.

Celebrities and fans flooded the comments with support and well wishes.

The suspense has been unreal. This is such a relief to hear!

Stacey Dooley commented a series of celebratory party emojis. Reality star Billie Shepherd wrote: “Amazing news. Sending you all lots of love.”

One fan wrote: “The suspense has been unreal. This is such a relief to hear!”

Another penned: “I am so so happy to hear this. I have been checking every morning for an update.”

“Thank you so much for raising awareness about TTTS and also threatened preterm labour. It’s amazing to see positive stories about it. It’s a long journey but it will be so worth it”, a fan commented.

