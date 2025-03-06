Pregnant Jesy Nelson reveals ‘both her babies could die’ as she shares heartbreaking ‘complication’

Pregnant singer Jesy Nelson has shared the heartbreaking news that her twins “could die” in a moving Instagram post.

The former Little Mix star, who went solo in 2021, announced in January that she was expecting twins with her on/off boyfriend Zion Foster. “She’s eating for three now,” Jesy wrote on Instagram while showing off her growing bump.

However, in a new update, the Wings hitmaker has revealed there have been complications with her pregnancy.

Pregnant singer Jesy Nelson updated fans about her worrying news (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jesy Nelson details heartbreaking pregnancy complications

In a video upload shared on last night (March 5), Jesy said she and Zion “wanted to let you in on our journey of what we’ve been going through”.

Speaking alongside her boyfriend, Jesy revealed that the pair are having identical twins, which she said was “exciting” and that they “cannot believe it”. That said, the 33-year-old singer stated “there are complications that come with having identical twins”.

“The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of,” Jesy continued.

It could lead to both babies dying.

“But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications – one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it’s really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying.”

What are mono/di twins?

According to the NHS, monochorionic twins “come from the same egg, which splits into two babies as the cells divide”. They “share the same placenta (afterbirth)” and “are identical”.

Due to the babies sharing a placenta, “there are connections between the babies’ blood circulation systems”. In “about 15% of cases this can cause problems”.

While Zion comforted Jesy through the tears, she added: “I am currently pre-stage TTTS which is twin-to-twin transfusion and I am being monitored very closely and I have to go and be scanned twice a week.”

Jesy revealed that “every time I’ve gone, it has got a little bit worse”. However, the couple are “hoping and praying for the best”.

She insisted she also wanted to “raise awareness about this, because there are so many people who don’t know about this”.

Jesy also shared that she’ll keep her followers updated with each scan appointment that she has.

Jesy’s followers shared their support (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Praying for you’

Following Jesy’s heartbreaking update, many of her followers took to the comments section to wish her well.

“I’m sending you the biggest hug angel,” TikTok star Luke Hamnett wrote.

“Oh Jesy, I’m sending you and your babies lots of love. I hope all the positive stories here give you comfort at what must be such an anxious time,” Ashley James added.

“Praying for you four beautiful humans,” singer Sinead Harnett remarked.

“Sending so much love your way,” another person shared.

“You’re strong Jessica! You and the twins will get through this, everything is gonna be ok. I am sending you strength, love and just the best for you and your babies! Lots of love xx” a fan said.

