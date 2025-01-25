Inside Jesy Nelson’s ‘unplanned’ pregnancy with boyfriend Zion – baby names, ‘constant vomiting’ and ‘weird’ cravings

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is pregnant for the first time and is expecting twins with boyfriend.

The Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker is starting a family with her on-and-off partner Zion Foster, who is a rapper. Jesy announced the news on Instagram earlier this month.

Attaching a polaroid showing off her growing bump, she wrote: “She’s eating for 3 now.”

The star has been flooded with well wishes from fans, friends and famous faces. However, amid reports of a Little Mix feud, none of her three former bandmates – Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – have reached out publicly to offer their congratulations.

Jesy’s been pretty unwell during her pregnancy so far (Credit: Instagram)

Jesy Nelson ‘shock’ pregnancy with on/off boyfriend

In a series of Instagram Stories on Friday (January 24), Jesy answered a number of questions from her fans and shared them with her 9.7 million followers.

After previously breaking up with Zion, Jesy and her boyfriend are back together and looking forward to becoming parents. However, the BRIT Award winner admitted the pregnancy was not planned.

Very very shocked. It wasn’t planned.

When asked if she was “surprised” to be having twins, Jesy replied: “Very very shocked. It wasn’t planned but I instantly felt happy as soon as I saw that I was.”

To accompany the story, she attached a snapshot showing off her bump.

When a fan mentioned maternity clothing, Jesy revealed the “baggier the better” when it comes to comfort.

Jesy’s pregnancy was not planned (Credit: Instagram)

‘Weird’ pregnancy cravings

Due to having twins, Jesy revealed she’s been feeling sick often. She shared: “I’ve been very sick where I’m having twins so constant vomiting 24/7.”

Jesy added: “But other than that feeling very blessed.”

The singer had previously shared a video expressing her surprise over expecting twins. She showed off her growing baby bump, complete with diamanté belly button piercing and told her followers: “Still can’t believe it!”

Getting the nursery ready

It seems the singer is also getting the nursery prepared for her new arrivals. She shared a picture of two plush elephant ride-on rocking chairs, all ready for her two new babies.

The nursery seems to be coming along, too (Credit: Instagram)

Jesy’s pregnancy cravings

Jesy also opened up about her “weirdest pregnancy cravings,” which have been impacted by her morning sickness.

She said: “Other than Percy Pigs, all I’ve wanted to eat is bread and potatoes and plain stuff as I’ve been so sick.”

Jesy has decided on names (Credit: Instagram)

Baby names and first outfits

With still a number of months to go until she gives birth, Jesy was asked whether she and Zion had settled on baby names yet. The answer to that is yes!

However, she didn’t want to disclose what they are yet.

“I do have our babies names,” Jesy teased, adding: “But keeping it a secret for now.”

Within the same post, she shared a photo of adorable matching outfits.

And, despite being a multi-millionaire, it seems Jesy isn’t adverse to a sale bargain. In the snap, the price of the outfit could be seen as £25. A red tag also flashed from under the hat, revealing Jesy had picked it up at 30% off.

The star hasn’t yet revealed her due date, but we can’t wait to meet the tots!

Read more: Inside Jesy Nelson’s love life as she announces pregnancy – broken engagement, Jordan Banjo split and on/off romance with rapper

Are you happy for Jesy? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!