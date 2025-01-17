Jesy Nelson shows off her growing baby bump in video with on/off boyfriend: ‘Still can’t believe we’re having twins’

Jesy Nelson has shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey, revealing her growing baby bump in a sweet video featuring her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zion Foster.

The former Little Mix star announced last week that she and Zion are expecting twins, much to the delight of her fans.

Jesy Nelson showed off her baby bump on TikTok (Credit: Jesy Nelson via TikTok)

Jesy Nelson glowing in new baby bump video

In the video posted on TikTok, Jesy glowed with happiness as she cradled her bump.

Dressed in a white bra, green low-waisted joggers and a bright pink hoodie, Jesy looked radiant and relaxed as she posed alongside Zion – who donned a beige bathrobe and a pair of glasses.

The singer captioned the post: “Still can’t believe we’re having twins.”

Her announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and celebrity friends.

Jesy took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to express her gratitude.

“Just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your beautiful msgs over the past 24 hours,” she gushed. “We feel so overwhelmed with all the love and support.”

In the accompanying snap, Jesy posed in pyjama bottoms and an oversized T-shirt.

She affectionately rubbed her stomach and blew a kiss to the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

Jesy and Zion

Jesy and Zion’s relationship has been anything but straightforward. The pair first sparked romance rumours in January 2022, but their seven-year age gap reportedly caused strain, leading to multiple break-ups.

Most recently, they were reported to have split in September after removing traces of each other on social media. However, their pregnancy announcement suggests they’ve reconciled once more.

In her reveal post, Jesy shared a sweet snap of herself and Zion holding her bump.

Fans expressed excitement and surprise, with one commenting: “Congratulations Jesy, really happy for you both! Having twins is such a dream!”

“TWINS! This is such beautiful news! You are glowing!” Another gushed.

While many fans and friends have publicly celebrated Jesy’s big news, her former Little Mix bandmates – Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall – have remained silent.

The group’s relationship has been strained since Jesy left the band in December 2020.

Jesy’s departure led to public fallout, including mutual unfollows on social media and cryptic comments.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2021, Jesy admitted she was no longer in contact with her former bandmates.

“We all need time,” she admitted. “I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters.”

Read more: Inside Jesy Nelson’s love life as she reveals she’s expecting twins

Share your congratulations for Jesy on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.