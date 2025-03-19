Fans are concerned for singer Jesy Nelson and her twins after the star revealed complications with her pregnancy.

The former Little Mix hitmaker announced she was expecting twins in January with her boyfriend, Zion Foster. “She’s eating for three now,” Jesy wrote on Instagram while showing off her growing bump.

Jesy Nelson reveals twins ‘could die’

Earlier this month, Jesy shared that she and Foster were having identical twins. However, despite her excitement, there have been difficulties.

“The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of,” she said.

“But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications – one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it’s really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying.”

In another update just days later, the No More Sad Songs chart-topper informed fans that she was going to have to undergo surgery.

“I’ve been feeling a bit poorly the past few days, been having a few symptoms that I need to watch out for which is like my belly tightening, struggle breathing. So today we came into the hospital to have a check up basically, just in case,” Jesy explained.

She continued: “Unfortunately, the symptoms have got worse so they now have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen.”

While breaking down in tears, Jesy said the surgery was “necessary” because “it’s going to give our babies the best chance of surviving”.

“It’s obviously really scary because there’s so many things that can happen. Pray for us, please.”

‘Hoping there is a positive update’

Jesy’s last update was released on March 8, leaving fans concerned and worried for the star as they continued to check her Instagram page for another update.

“Anyone else keep coming back to check in?” one user wrote 16 hours ago.

“I keep coming back here hoping there is a positive update. sending you both so much love xx,” another person shared.

“Keep coming back to check in. Hope you are all okay. Sending love xxx,” a third remarked.

“Still thinking of you Jesy and sending lots of love to all of you at this time xx,” a fourth said.

“The long silence is speaking. Keep checking your page everyday. Sending lots of love,” a fifth user wrote.

“All my prayers are with you,” a sixth fan shared.

Our thoughts are with Jesy and Zion.

Inside Jesy Nelson’s relationship with boyfriend Zion Foster Jesy Nelson is currently expecting twins with her boyfriend, Zion Foster. But who is he? What does he do? And when did they begin dating? Keep reading to find out… Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster’s seven-year age gap Born in August 1999, Zion Foster is currently 26 years old. Jesy, on the other hand, was born in June 1991, making her seven years older. Zion is also a music artist, specifically a rapper. In addition to working with Jesy on music, he has also teamed up with YouTube star Chunkz for a collab. On/off relationship The pair began dating in January 2022 and often shared content of each other on their social media pages. In August 2024, the pair released a song titled Mine. However, just one month later, both Jesy and Zion split and removed all videos and photos of each other from their pages. “Jesy and Zion split last month and have completely cut ties with each other,” an inside source told The Sun at the time. “It’s not the first time they have broken up but friends think it’s for good this time. “It’s slightly awkward though because they had an EP ready of music they have made together and Jesy doesn’t want it released now.” Jesy and Zion are expecting twins In January 2025, Jesy and Zion revealed they were back together. With the announcement, the couple shared they were expecting twins. In March, Jesy expressed her excitement that she and Foster were having identical twins. However, there have been complications along the way. “The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of,” she shared in an Instagram video. “But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications – one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it’s really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying.” In another update, Jesy revealed she was going to have to undergo surgery to help save her babies and asked fans to “pray for us, please”.

