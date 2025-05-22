Singer Jesy Nelson has been met with a mixed reaction after revealing she will be starring in a new documentary.

The news arrived days after she announced she had given birth to her twins over the weekend. “Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster,” she shared on Instagram, while attaching the first photos of her newborns.

However, in another update on Tuesday (May 20), Jesy shared “more exciting news”.

Singer Jesy announced a new doc following the birth of her twins (Credit: BBC)

Jesy Nelson announces new documentary

Jesy took to her Instagram and announced her fly-on-the-wall series. Titled Life After Little Mix, the Touch hitmaker said she wanted to tell her story in her “own words”.

In December 2020, Jesy left Little Mix after she said the group took a toll on her mental health. When she embarked on a solo music career, she was accused of “blackfishing”.

Since parting ways from Little Mix, Jesy has not remained close with her other three band members, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

“We have more exciting news to share … I feel so excited and proud that we can finally reveal we have been filming our own series for @primevideouk,” she wrote in her caption.

“Letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time, but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words.”

Jesy continued: “We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first-time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story.

“I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high-risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through.”

She hopes her fans “will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life”.

Not everyone was sold on Jesy’s latest announcement (Credit: BBC)

‘Most of us will not be watching’

Following the announcement, fans were left divided by the news.

“I speak for everyone when I say nobody’s watching,” one user wrote on X.

“Exactly zero people will be tuning in,” another person shared.

“She wanted to separate so much from the group but still uses their name,” a third remarked.

“I think keep Little Mix’s name out of your mouth, that would be better,” a fourth said.

“Most of us will not be watching,” a fifth shared.

‘Obsessed already’

However, not everyone felt the same way, with many fans sending their support to the singer.

“Can’t wait to see Jesy’s story unfold!” one excited fan said. “Girl’s got the solo gig, can’t wait to see her shine,” another expressed.

“An icon actually,” a third shared. “Obsessed already, can’t wait,” a fourth said.

In 2019, Jesy starred in a documentary for the BBC, Odd One Out, which focused on her struggles with body image, mental health and online trolling. She won the NTA Factual Entertainment Award.

