Jesy Nelson has announced she’s set to release a new documentary after giving birth to her twins.

The singer, 33, became a mum for the first time last week. Jesy shares daughters Ocean and Story with partner Zion Foster, 26.

However, Jesy had a difficult pregnancy as her unborn twins were diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. This is a rare condition that can put one or both babies at risk.

And now, after welcoming her twins, Jesy has revealed she’s about to lift the lid on motherhood in a brand-new emotional documentary.

Jesy Nelson reveals new documentary after birth of twins

On Tuesday (May 20) Jesy Nelson took to her Instagram and announced her fly-on-the-wall series for Amazon Prime Video.

According to Jesy, she wanted to tell her story in her “own words”.

In a statement, Jesy wrote: “We have more exciting news to share … I feel so excited and proud that we can finally reveal we have been filming our own series for @primevideouk.

“We met with the creative director @demidoyle and Producer Gavin at @navybee.tv, letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time, but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words.”

‘I really open up and say goodbye to the past’

Jesy continued: “We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first-time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story.

“I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high-risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through.”

Jesy finished off by saying: “I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life … Coming to Prime Video.”

Jesy shares her twins with partner Zion (Credit: Jesy Nelson / Instagram)

Jesy’s difficult pregnancy

It wasn’t an easy pregnancy for Jesy. Back in March, the star revealed that there had been some complications with her pregnancy. The star explained that she was at pre-stage twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

A few days later, the star revealed that she was going to have undergo surgery to save her babies’ lives.

Thankfully, in an update later that month, Jesy announced that the surgery had been a success.

