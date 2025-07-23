Jesy Nelson introduces her twins live on This Morning in emotional first interview since giving birth

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson showed off her adorable twins on This Morning today (July 23) during her first interview since giving birth.

After announcing she was expecting twins with boyfriend Zion Foster in January, Jesy documented her complicated pregnancy journey with fans.

Initially, Jesy revealed the terrifying news that there were complications and her twins “could die” as she was at pre-stage twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. In March, she informed her followers that she had to undergo emergency surgery that would give her babies “the best chance” at surviving.

Following concerns, Jesy announced the surgery was a success. In May, she gave birth to twin daughters. “Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster,” she announced on Instagram.

Jesy made her first interview since giving birth (Credit: ITV)

Jesy Nelson on This Morning

On Wednesday’s This Morning, Jesy made her television debut since welcoming her babies. She was joined by partner Zion and Dr Ruwan, who helped guide the couple through their pregnancy journey.

While being interviewed by hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Jesy and Zion were beaming with joy.

“We made it!” Jesy said with excitement as she was holding Ocean, and Zion was holding Story.

Due to being identical twins, Jesy admitted that the pair gets confused about who is who. “When they haven’t got their hats on, Ocean, bless her little heart, she’s receding a little bit, so that’s how I can tell. But when they’ve got their little hats on, it’s very hard to tell,” she explained.

Appearing on the show at just 69 days old, Jesy said she welcomed them into the world at 31 weeks and 5 days old.

When finding out they were expecting twins, the Touch hitmaker said it was a “complete surprise”. She added: “You should have seen Zion’s face, it was like he had seen a ghost!”

However, she was completely unaware of the complications of carrying twins. “I couldn’t believe the percentages and what could potentially happen to them. I feel from that point, I couldn’t enjoy my pregnancy because I was just constantly worried that something was gonna happen,” Jesy admitted.

The chart-topping singer revealed she had a “threatened miscarriage” early on, which caused Jesy to not want to announce her pregnancy.

Jesy gave birth to her babies prematurely (Credit: ITV)

‘We practically lived in hospital’

Once Jesy’s surgery to save her babies was a success, she went into labour 10 weeks later. Her children were prematurely born, which meant the babies had to stay in the hospital for 10 weeks.

“We practically lived in hospital,” Jesy expressed while laughing.

While spending so much time in the hospital, Jesy praised the staff and the hospital, referring to everyone as “lovely”.

After being in such a “state of fear” during her pregnancy, Jesy admitted she felt “safe” and “didn’t want to go home”.

Jesy said her aim of appearing on the daytime show was to raise awareness. Dr Ruwan alarmed viewers who might be going through something similar that there is help out there and that there can be a positive outcome.

‘Jesy looks amazing!’

Following the interview, fans took to social media to praise Jesy.

“Aw Jesy’s babies are beautiful. She looks really happy too,” one user wrote on X.

“JESY LOOKS AMAZING,” another person shared.

“Thank you Jesy and Zion for raising awareness for such an important cause,” a third remarked.

