Adorable meaning behind Jesy Nelson’s twins’ names as Little Mix nod shut down

The meanings behind Jesy Nelson’s twins’ names have been ‘revealed’ and they are adorable.

The Little Mix singer, 33, welcomed two “beautiful” baby girls last week with her partner, Zion Foster, 26.

And, after revealing their gorgeous names, we’ve delved into their sweet meanings…

Jesy has become a mum for the first time (Credit: ITV)

Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins

Last week, Jesy Nelson gave birth to twins. Taking to Instagram on Sunday (May 18), the pop star shared an adorable snap and revealed the happy news with her fans.

In the caption, Jesy said that despite arriving early, the twins are “healthy and fighting strong”.

Revealing their names, she shared: “Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.”

Jesy’s twins’ names meaning – Ocean Jade

The name Ocean is of Greek origin and means “sea”. And those called Ocean are said to be “strong, independent and also adventurous”.

According to OMH: “The name Ocean is often associated with images of vastness, power, and mystery. It can also be seen as a symbol of hope, new beginnings, and endless possibilities.

“People with the name Ocean are often seen as being strong, independent, and adventurous. They may have a deep connection to nature and a love of travel.”

Jesy shot to fame in the band (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jesy’s ‘nod’ to Little Mix bandmate?

Meanwhile, Ocean’s middle name, Jade, was seen by many as a nod to her former Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall.

Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards shot to fame in the girl group back in 2011. In 2020, though, Jesy quit the bands. However, one insider has now shut down the claims. The name Jade is, in fact, a nod to Jesy’s elder sister, who is called Jade.

It is a nod to her sister rather than anything else.

Speaking to the Mirror, one insider said: “The names which have been chosen they came up with during their long stay in hospital over the last two months as they waited for the twins to grow bigger before they were born.

“Jade was always going to be a middle name as Jesy is very close to her sister. It is a nod to her sister rather than anything else.”

Meaning behind the name Story

As for Jesy’s other daughter, Story, this name is derived from Old Norse, meaning large or big.

A creative and adventurous name, Mom Junction reports that Story represents “a sense of depth, imagination, and the power of storytelling”.

Story’s middle name Monroe is of Scottish and Irish Gaelic origin. There’s a touch of Hollywood glamour to this moniker too, due to its association with the legendary actress Marilyn Monroe.

