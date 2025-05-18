Jesy Nelson announces birth of ‘beautiful’ twins and reveals unique names: ‘We’ve never felt more in love’

Jesy Nelson has announced the birth of her twins with a sweet post on Instagram.

The singer had been in hospital since late March after being diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS). This is a rare condition that can put one or both babies at risk.

And on Sunday (May 18), Jesy confirmed she had welcomed her twins – three days after giving birth.

Jesy’s welcomed her babies! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins

In an emotional post on Instagram, Jesy shared adorable snaps of her babies being cuddled by herself and partner Zion.

“So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days,” Jesy said in the caption.

She added: “It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love.

“Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.”

Fans thrilled as Jesy welcomes twins into the world

Jesy’s sans soon took to the comments section to send their congratulations.

One person said: “Congratulations, so happy for you both, beautiful names.”

Someone else gushed: “Congrats momma!! Wishing you & Zion the best of health for your babies.”

A third also wrote: “Congratulations guys. The best news.”

Jesy kept fans updated with her pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Jesy’s difficult pregnancy

It hasn’t been an easy pregnancy for Jesy.

Back in March, the star revealed that there had been some complications with her pregnancy. The star explained that she was at pre-stage twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

“The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of,” she said in an Instagram video at the time.

“But you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications – one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it’s really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying,” she said.

A few days later, the star revealed that she was going to have undergo surgery to save her babies’ lives.

“I’ve been feeling a bit poorly the past few days, been having a few symptoms that I need to watch out for which is like my belly tightening, struggle breathing. So today we came into the hospital to have a check up basically, just in case. Unfortunately, the symptoms have got worse so they now have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen,” she then said.

Good news for Jesy

Jesy then continued at the time. “But it’s necessary because it’s going to give our babies the best chance of surviving.”

Thankfully, in an update later that month, Jesy announced that the surgery had been a success.

“I have been recovering. But we have some amazing news. The TTTS has cleared up. The operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible. We are so lucky to have the most amazing doctors,” she gushed.

