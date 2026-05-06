Katie Price reveals she’s gained weight as she shares picture of her scales: ‘Here you go, I’m healthy’

Katie Price has hit back at the trolls, as she revealed that she’s gained weight recently.

The star has sparked concern in recent months regarding her health, with some fans expressing worry that she looks “skinny and gaunt”.

Katie addressed her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price on being ‘too skinny’ amid weight-loss concerns

Back in March, during an interview on Good Morning Britain, Katie addressed concerns over her drastic weight loss.

“Katie, can I ask, because I am concerned about your weight. You are very, very, very skinny. People do say, ‘Are you overdoing the weight loss medication or are you a healthy weight?'” Susanna Reid said. “Have you got that established?”

Replying, Katie said, “I am glad you have asked this. People who follow me online will know I have lost weight. I recognise I looked too skinny and gaunt.

“I have been to the doctors to see why I am losing all this weight. I’ve done all the blood tests, and I’ve even had to do the poo one to find out,” she then continued.

“I said to him, everyone thinks I’m on [a well-known weight loss jab].” Her doctor confirmed she wasn’t on any weight-loss jab.

“I am lacking in iron. They’re now checking the other bit. And I’m going through pre-menopause,” she said. “I’m healthy, so no one worry about me.”

Katie issued an update about her weight (Credit: Instagram)

Katie shares update

Taking to her Instagram Story, Katie revealed that she’s put on some weight.

In a picture of some scales shared to her story – and later to husband Lee Andrews’ story – Katie revealed that she’s now 7st 12lb.

“Everyone mentioning my weight, here you go, I’m healthy!” she captioned the post.

“7 stone 12 pounds I’ve put on weight [strong arm emoji],” she then added.

Katie has been open about trying to put weight on (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie thanks husband Lee for weight gain

In February, Katie revealed that husband Lee was helping her put weight on.

The mum-of-five revealed that Lee had helped her put seven pounds on due to him being a “feeder”.

“I’ve been to the doctors and everything, asked them why… everyone’s saying how I’ve lost weight,” she said.

“I’ve got to sort you out, I’m sorry,” Lee then added.

Read more: Katie Price debuts worrying new tattoo dedicated to fourth husband Lee Andrews

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