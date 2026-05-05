Katie Price debuts worrying new tattoo dedicated to fourth husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price has added to her tattoo collection with a new ink dedicating herself to husband Lee Andrews, and her followers reckon it’s more than a little worrying.

Model and mum of five Katie is currently in Dubai visiting Lee, who is on a travel ban and can’t come to the UK.

While in the UAE, Katie has showed her devotion to Lee with a new tattoo. However, the three-word inking has raised eyebrows among her followers.

Katie Price has got a new tattoo dedicated to husband Lee Andrews (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price gets new ‘owned by Lee’ tattoo

Over the weekend, Katie revealed that she’d got another tattoo to add to her collection. This time, it was dedicated to her fourth husband Lee. They tied the knot earlier this year following a whirlwind romance.

Now, months after walking down the aisle, Katie has cemented her love for Lee with a new tattoo. Placed on her ribs, under her breast, the tattoo reads: “Owned by Lee.”

Katie said that the tattoo really hurt, due to its placement and the fact that she underwent it without numbing cream. She also said that Lee would be getting a matching one, although we’ve yet to see it.

However, as nice as the sentiment that she’s pledging herself to her new husband in permanent ink may be, her fans reckon she’s making a huge mistake. And many have declared that they’d never be “owned by a man”.

The model said the ink was very painful (Credit: Instagram)

‘I wouldn’t be owned by anyone!’

“Sorry but I wouldn’t be owned by anyone!” said one follower. Another added: “I was actually thinking the very same thing.”

A third commented in agreement and added: “This is a terrible message to send to young men and women. No one is owned by anyone, and if a partner says they own you that just shows what an unhealthy relationship a couple have. Do better katie, teach young girls and young men that no one has the right to own them. They can be independent in love and certainly not OWNED.”

Fans shared their concerns over the words Katie got inked (Credit: Instagram)

Fans suggest ‘more romantic’ tattoo Katie Price could get for Lee Andrews

Others quipped that the tattoo should really read “conned by Lee”. And others said that surely a more romantic tattoo would’ve been “loved by Lee”.

“Owned by? So antiquated to feel you are owned by each other, surely loved by would be more meaningful!” said one follower on Facebook.

“That’s a tattoo you might regret,” said another. “It’s all going to end in tears,” predicted another. “Their marriage will be over before the ink dries,” another commented.

“Let’s see Lee’s matching one,” urged another. “You sure he got one?!” they asked.

Katie Price’s five children and who their dads are Katie Price has five children from previous relationships. They are: Katie’s firstborn child is Harvey. She gave birth to him in May 2002 following a brief romance with former footballer Dwight Yorke. Harvey has complex needs and multiple disabilities. Dwight has had no involvement in Harvey’s life.

Katie shares two children with her ex-husband, Peter Andre. Junior was born in June 2005. Princess followed two years later in June 2007.

Katie also has two kids with ex-husband, Kieran Hayler. Son Jett arrived in August 2013. Katie gave birth to his little sister Bunny in August 2014.

Read more: We asked Chat GPT what it thinks of Katie Price’s new £35k watch and its response is hilarious

So would you get a tattoo saying you were “owned” by your partner? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.