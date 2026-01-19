Inside Jesy Nelson’s turbulent love life as she ‘splits’ from Zion Foster: From first broken engagement to Jordan Banjo romance

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has reportedly split from her fiancé Zion Foster, four months after they announced their engagement and eight months after they welcomed twins.

Jesy, who left Little Mix in 2020, has so far remained tight-lipped on the reports of her split from Zion. They got together back in 2022, and have had a tough time of late, with their daughters diagnosed with SMA – a condition which affects their muscles and movement.

Over the years, Jesy has dated a number of famous faces. Here, as reports of her split make headlines, ED! looks back on her turbulent love life…

Jesy recently welcomed twins with Zion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster ‘split’

The couple are thought to have got together in 2022, with sources claiming that Jesy, 34, and Zion, 27, had “grown close” in early 2023. The early days of their romance were turbulent, though. They were hit with break-up rumours when collaborating on song Mine together. And, in the summer of 2024, right before the release of their song, Jesy deleted all trace of Zion from her social media. Then the pair unfollowed each other.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Jesy and Zion split last month and have completely cut ties with each other. It’s not the first time they have broken up but friends think it’s for good this time.”

Another source told The Mirror that their seven-year age gap was an issue for Jesy. “Jesy is in a different head space from Zion these days. She is after all a few years older than Zion and has a different way of looking at things these days. They had a great trip abroad but since they got back, Jesy has realised it’s time to move on.”

However, fast forward to the start of 2025 and Jesy announced they were expecting twins!

Sadly, Jesy’s pregnancy was extremely stressful, and the girls – who they called Ocean and Story – spent weeks in hospital after being born prematurely. Happy news followed, though, when Zion proposed in September.

However, their rollercoaster relationship was to hit another downturn. Earlier this month, Jesy shared a video explaining that her twins had been diagnosed with SMA. Then, over the weekend (January 18), their split was reported in the press. A source claimed the couple remain friends and are focused on co-parenting their little girls. She also appeared on This Morning earlier this month without her engagement ring.

Neither Jesy nor Zion have broken their silence on the reports. ED! has contacted their reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

Sean Sagar

Before her relationship with Zion, the singer was in a public relationship with actor and model Sean Sagar.

The couple confirmed their romance in 2020 when Jesy shared a snap of them looking very loved up.

However, after nine months the pair called it quits, with a source telling The Sun: “Things haven’t been right between them.”

Jesy and Chris dated for 16 months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris Hughes

Probably one of Jesy’s most known relationships began in 2019 with Love Island star Chris Hughes.

Throughout their relationship, the couple constantly praised each other, while always showing the other off on social media.

After 16 months together they decided to end their relationship, but both admitted they hoped they would stay friends.

True to his word, it appears Chris is still fond of Jesy. He commented on her pregnancy post: “Go on girl,” and a white love heart.

Harry James

In 2017, Jesy and musical director Harry James went public with their relationship on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards.

Despite lasting 16 months, the pair kept their relationship as private as possible.

Things seemed to have ended amicably, as in 2021 they were spotted together in LA, causing fans to speculate over their relationship. However, nothing ever came from it, so it appears they stayed friends.

Jesy Nelson and her TOWIE star boyfriend

Jesy and The Only Way Is Essex star Chris Clark embarked on a very short one-month relationship in March 2017.

Despite their short time together, Chris told OK! that he “didn’t understand” why she was so interested in him.

He also revealed that timing was the reason their relationship abruptly ended, admitting she was only in his life “for about three months”.

Jesy and Jake were engaged (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Jesy Nelson on ‘horrendous’ Jake Roche split

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan’s son Jake and Jesy were together for her early Little Mix days. The couple met in 2014, and it appeared they hit it off right away.

In July 2015, things stepped up for the pair as Jake proposed to Jesy. And, while the singer openly spoke in interviews about planning their wedding, it never made it that far.

Jake and Jesy split in 2016, one year after their engagement. Both tried to stay private about the split, but Jesy told a radio show that her heartbreak was “horrendous”.

She shared: “When you break up with someone it’s awful. It’s like one of the worst pains. It’s horrendous.”

Jordan and Jesy dated not long after she won The X Factor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jesy Nelson and Jordan Banjo

Not long after winning the X Factor, Jesy began a relationship with Diversity star Jordan Banjo.

The couple dated between 2012 and 2013, but after 10 months decided to end things because of their busy schedules.

It seems the pair have also remained friendly, as Jordan praised Jesy for her mental health documentary in 2019.

