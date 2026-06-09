‘Until Charles tells them to stop they’ll keep trying’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to win over the king with ‘sweet’ notes and gift baskets

New reports claim Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to make amends with King Charles.

And they are said to be doing it with some very fancy flattery, not just olive branches…

Meghan Markle is known to be a good gift giver (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Harry and Meghan are ‘trying to win over’ King Charles

Rumours have been swirling lately claiming Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to reconnect with the royals as Harry prepares to return to the UK this summer in preparation for the 2027 Invictus Games.

Ahead of their trip, the Sussexes are said to be attempting to win over King Charles with luxury gift baskets and sweet notes.

Recently Harry and Meghan celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, where Meghan shared a slew of loved-up snaps from her wedding day with Harry on social media to mark the occasion.

King Charles is getting buttered up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And the Duchess of Sussex even included King Charles in the post.

Many have seen this as a subtle olive branch and an effort to reconnect with the monarch.

Harry and Meghan latest

However, insiders are saying that Prince Harry wants Meghan Markle to butter King Charles up with something more flattering – like fancy gift baskets!

Elsewhere, rumours are circulating over whether Prince Harry could be returning to the UK (Credit: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com)

“Harry is convinced that, if they’re going to win over Charles, Meghan needs to be just as involved as he is. It was her idea to share a photo of the King in her Instagram post – that was calculated – and Harry couldn’t be happier that she and him are finally on the same page when it comes to his family,” a source claimed to Heat. “A few weeks ago, she put together a huge gift basket for the anniversary of Charles and Camilla’s Coronation. And she and Harry added a sweet note. Charles is their only hope in terms of keeping their titles. If they don’t win him over, they know they’re sunk.”

Allegedly, the source claims, they received a thank you note in return from the king.

Harry and Meghan’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Harry and Meghan’s ‘plans’ for summer with the royals

Meanwhile, the insider went on to allege that Harry and Meghan have plans to see King Charles over the summer.

They are said to be persistent and eager in their pursuit to reconnect.

The source claimed: “Harry and Meghan know plenty of people will view these gestures with suspicion, but they don’t care. Their attitude is that until Charles tells them to stop reaching out, they’ll keep making the effort. They feel meeting up in person will give them a chance to remind the King of the connection they used to have. Which is a big reason why Meghan is planning to join Harry on his UK trip. They know William will likely show no mercy once he’s in charge. They don’t want to miss this opportunity to negotiate.”

Ultimately, it is yet to be confirmed whether Harry and Meghan will return to the UK this summer. Regardless, we will be waiting to see what happens next.

Read more: Stunning first official photos of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding released

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