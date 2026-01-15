Fans gush as Jesy Nelson shares ‘adorable’ snap of twins following heartbreaking diagnosis

Jesy Nelson has shared an adorable snap of her twins, while her fiancé Zion has released his own poem for the babies.

The former Little Mix singer welcomed twin daughters back in May. She prematurely welcomed her babies, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, after a very difficult pregnancy.

Heartbreakingly, things seemed to continue to be difficult, as Jesy revealed the twins have been diagnosed with the Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

And now, Jesy and Zion have both left fans absolutely emotional following their updates.

Jesy Nelson shares new snap of twins

Taking to her Instagram Stories last night (January 14), Jesy Nelson shared snaps of her twins, while out on a walk.

In the new snap, both of the kids were tucked up in their prams, while Jesy took them for a “winter walk”. The girls could be seen with what appeared to be a nasogenetic tube through their nose. Babies are often provided this when they are unable to digest orally.

The image was then shared on X, with fans immediately gushing over how “adorable” the little girls are.

One fan penned: “Beautiful girls. And what an amazing mummy Jesy is proving to be.”

Another added: “So adorable. They’re growing so much!”

“Two little beauties, bless them,” a third penned.

But Jesy wasn’t the only one giving fans an insight to their life with their daughters, as her fiancé, Zion, released his own poem on his Instagram.

Fiancé Zion reveals poem

Taking to his own Instagram, Zion shared a self-written poem of him coming to accept the new day-to-day reality of seeing his daughters with the condition.

He said in the video: “They said it’s unlikely you will walk. You may not be able to talk. Probably won’t be able to hold your head up, that’s what me and Jesy heard – SMA Type 1.

“And it becomes so clear, doctors only go near what they can measure. So what’s certain? I watch your smiles like sunsets, but real. I listen to you babble the sweetest melodies, in the moment it makes me wonder, if I keep telling you who I want to be, what I want you to do, what I expect from you. Am I loving you, or am I loving my fear?

“If I take you for how God knitted you. Just as you are, nothing removed. Am I loving you? Am I accepting you?”

Speaking directly to his daughters, Zion continued: “Story, is your heart okay? Ocean, how’s your mind? I hear strength in your lungs every time you cry. Two little warrior girls who already know how to fight.

“Honestly my worry isn’t the milestones. It isn’t forcing life to live a different way. My worry is quieter than that, deeper. It’s about accepting you. Loving you, for who you are right now. Without conditions.”

Zion concluded: “No matter what tomorrow brings. And no matter what yesterday was.”

In the caption, Zion praised Jesy for bringing awareness to the condition, and for fighting for change.

One fan commented: “This is so emotional and beautiful. Well done.”

Another added: “Heartbreaking, mate. So much love to you and your family.”

What condition do Jesy Nelson’s twins have?

At the beginning of the month (January 4) Jesy revealed her twins have been diagnosed with Spinal muscular atrophy. She heartbreakingly admitted that if left untreated for a long period of time, life expectancy is two-years-old.

She said: “When they assessed the girls at Great Ormond Street, we were told that they will never be able to walk and never regain their neck strength. So they will be disabled.”

“The reason I wanted to make this video was because, the last few months has honestly been the most heartbreaking time of my life. I feel like my whole life has done a 360.

“I’m grieving a life I thought I was going to have with my children.” She then noted how grateful she is to have her beautiful daughters. Jesy added: “I truly believe that my girls will defy all odds.

“And with the right help, they will fight this, and go on to do things that have never been done.”

Jesy then appeared on This Morning following the revelation, where she was praised enormously by fans for her strength.

