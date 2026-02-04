‘I knew it was bad news’: Jesy Nelson reveals exactly how she found out about her twins’ heartbreaking illness

Jesy Nelson has continued to share the devastating story of her twins, following their heartbreaking diagnosis. And it turns out, she found out about the diagnosis in an unexpected way.

After a very traumatic pregnancy, Jesy prematurely gave birth to her twins, Ocean and Story. But six months in, her twins were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a heartbreaking life-limiting disability that means they may not live past the age of two.

However, Jesy has since become more determined than ever to raise awareness for the condition, as early diagnosis is vital to the treatment. But now, in a new podcast, the former Little Mix star has revealed the unusual way she got the news. And why she immediately knew it was bad news.

Jesy found out on Zoom (Credit: YouTube)

Jesy reveals how she found out about twins’ diagnosis

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s podcast, Jesy reflected on the heartbreaking way she was actually told her babies had SMA Type-1.

After initially being told she couldn’t get a blood test done because the twins were too young, they were referred for an EMG to work out whether it was their muscles or nerves. This test would give the doctor a 95% accurate result, which could then be confirmed by a blood test.

Jesy explained: “I asked the lady how long the results take and she said she would have them by the end of the day. So, I asked her to send them straight to the doctor.”

However, things didn’t exactly go to plan, as Jesy’s doctor had actually left the country!

“Later on, I rang him and he wasn’t answering. Then, I rang his secretary and she told me he had gone away on holiday. Like, is this a [bleep]ing joke?

“I told her I needed the results because it was very serious. She said she would do her best but he was away on holiday.”

But, after a few hours, the secretary called her back, asking if Jesy could have a Zoom call with the doctor. And that was the moment Jesy knew it wasn’t good.

“I just knew. I knew it was bad news. Because, he couldn’t leave it. So, he did a zoom with us, and he said, ‘I am, from the test results, 95% sure they have SMA Type-1’.”

The girls were then sent for more tests, which took many weeks. And in the end, Jesy received another Zoom call to finally confirm the news.

She explained: “We took them home finally, and then we got a Zoom call. That was when they told us. But I was already there. There was no shock for me, when they confirmed it.

Jesy has shared Ocean and Story’s close bond (Credit: Instagram)

Jesy’s latest update on babies

After Jesy emotionally opened up, Jamie asked her how the girls are doing now, and the doting mother gushed.

She said: “They are amazing. But they have always been amazing. Even through everything they have gone through, they have always smiled and been so happy. They have so much resilience.

“The one thing I will always take from it is that they don’t know. This is all they have ever known, which is so sad. But, they aren’t old enough to know what is going on. And they have each other.”

Jesy felt “blessed” that she had twins so they will “never be alone” through the whole diagnosis.

She said: “They are doing as good as they can. But the thing with SMA is that everything is so uncertain. That is the part that could really send me down a dark hole.”

This isn’t the first update Jesy has provided about her twins, as she has shared quite a lot of health updates, and adorable images over the last few months.

