Jesy Nelson reveals exactly why she and Zion Foster broke up after twins’ diagnosis, and it’s heartbreaking

Jesy Nelson has opened up on her split from Zion Foster for the first time, following their twin daughter’s heartbreaking diagnosis.

The last few months have been quite turbulent for the former Little Mix star, as she prematurely welcomed twins, Ocean and Story, following a very traumatic pregnancy. But heartbreakingly, at a few months old, both girls were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Throughout the diagnosis, Jesy and her then-fiancé, Zion Foster, both spoke out about their love and determination. However, just a few weeks ago, it was revealed they had separated.

Jesy and Zion split recently (Credit: YouTube)

Jesy’s twin daughters diagnosis

The couple had been together for four years, and were engaged for four months, before they shockingly split. The decision came mere weeks after their twin daughter’s diagnosis.

Over the last lot of weeks, Jesy has been campaigning for all newborn babies to be tested for SMA at birth, as an early diagnosis is crucial.

For her own twins, they weren’t diagnosed within the vital early window. And so the singer has heartbreakingly revealed they will never walk.

Just recently, Jesy actually revealed that it was her mum who noticed something was wrong. And that without her, she wouldn’t have known.

She said: “It took for my mum to spot that sign, and that is what is really worrying. We had healthcare visitors come a lot. And none of them spotted those signs.

“Thank God for my mum. Because I dread to think what position I would be in now if she hadn’t said anything to me.”

Both Jesy and Zion have consistently shared pictures and videos of the babies, with Zion even writing them a heartfelt poem – just before the split was announced.

Jesy has shared Ocean and Story’s close bond (Credit: Instagram)

Why did Jesy Nelson and her fiancé split?

Now, for the first time, Jesy Nelson has spoken about her split. And it seems the diagnosis did play a part.

She told The Daily Mail: “We have been through such a traumatic experience, and for us, our girls are our main priority, and our main focus.”

But while that may be the case, it seems things between them shifted while they tried to digest the news.

Jesy admitted: “We want to give them the most positive, happy and uplifting time and energy. But because we have both been through such a traumatic experience, the energy wasn’t right between it. It is understandable.”

The 34 year old confirmed that they are “still friends” and “united” in giving their children the best life they can, but just not as a couple.

However, as for how she is coping, Jesy emotionally admitted that she is “taking each day as it comes” and can’t look too far into the future.

But, she did confirm that her girls are “doing really well”.

