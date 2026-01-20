Jesy Nelson in tears as she meets Health Secretary following twins’ devastating diagnosis

Jesy Nelson has broken down in tears while discussing her twins’ devastating diagnosis with the Health Secretary.

The brave mum was seen meeting with Wes Streeting on This Morning today and told him about Ocean and Story’s sad plight.

Jesy’s eight-month-old daughters both have a life-changing genetic condition and will likely never walk.

They have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (known as SMA), which is a muscle-wasting disease.

Jesy is now campaigning for the NHS to routinely screen for the condition in all newborn babies in their heel-prick test.

If caught early, any permanent damage to a baby’s muscles can be stopped.

Jesy, 34, previously appeared on This Morning to discuss Ocean and Story’s devastating diagnosis.

She has now been invited back to meet with Wes in front of the cameras and speak to him about her campaign.

But it was during a conversation behind closed doors that the emotion really ran high.

Once outside the room, Jesy began crying.

Wes’ voice also cracked and he too struggled to hold back tears as Jesy became upset.

Jesy said: “Me and Wes have had a private conversation off of camera. I feel like, if I’m being honest, that’s the conversation I wanted to be on camera.

“I actually feel like it was more open, honest and raw.”

Jesy had shown Wes a video of two sisters who both have SMA Type 1 during their private chat.

One is in a wheelchair and the younger one is not. The little sister can only walk because her SMA was caught early enough to receive treatment.

‘No parent should go through this’

“Even when you saw the video of the two sisters…” Jesy continued, as she became to cry. “One is in a wheelchair and the other one is holding her hand, running along with her.

“That really impacted you. When you see it in real life and you see the severity of how life-changing it is…. it’s literally the case of your child could walk or your child could be in a wheelchair.

“I feel so passionately about trying to raise awareness and change this. No parent should ever have to go through this.”

Wes wiped a tear from his eye and told Jesy: “I found that video really hard to watch and I found it hard listening to you.”

He commended Jesy for “speaking passionately” about SMA Type 1.

Wes promised her he would be a “dog with a bone” and try to push forward for NHS screening.

Jesy Nelson ‘splits’ with Zion Foster

Jesy’s meeting with Wes comes just a day after it was reported that she has split with her partner, Zion Foster.

The pair only announced their engagement four months ago but are now said to have called it quits.

Fans had previously spotted Jesy wasn’t wearing her engagement ring on her first This Morning appearance.

A source told The Sun: “Jesy and Zion remain friends and are fully focused on their daughters. They are fully united in co-parenting.

“Their priority continues to be the wellbeing of their daughters.”

ED! has contacted both Jesy and Zion’s reps for comment.

