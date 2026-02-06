Katie Price and Peter Andre’s shock joint statement in full: ‘We want to stand united for our children’

Katie Price and Peter Andre have shared a shock joint statement, “closing the door on the past” for the sake of their children.

Katie and Peter married in 2005, after meeting on I’m A Celebrity… the previou year. They went on to have two children – Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.

However, the pair have been at loggerheads ever since they split, with constant he said/she said headlines playing out in the press.

Now, however, after two decades of feuding, they have shared a shock joint statement on social media. In it, they’ve explained they have come to a “mutual agreement” and have agreed to never “speak negatively” about each other again.

Katie Price and Peter Andre statement in full

The statement, shared to both their Stories today (February 6), said: “Katie Price and Peter have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect.

“We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.”

It then added: “We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability. We want to stand united for our children.”

‘We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship’

The statement concluded: “We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.”

Katie’s statement tagged Peter at the end. Peter’s tagged Katie at the end.

Katie and Peter’s feud

The former couple have been embroiled in a war of words ever since their split.

However, things came to a head last year when Katie was reportedly ‘snubbed’ from daughter Princess’ reality show, The Princess Diaries.

Peter then broke his 16-year silence in a statement, revealing that, since 2018, as Katie’s life spiralled, Junior and Princess had lived under his care by court order.

Princess, Junior and their stepmum Emily were all brought into the row. And Katie revealed that things were in the hands of her lawyers.

Now, days after she married her fourth husband, Lee Andrews, a truce has been called.

Here’s hoping that, after decades of warring, Katie, Peter and their children can now finally find some peace.

