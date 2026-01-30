Katie Price’s new husband Lee Andrews does big U-turn just days after wedding

Katie Price’s new husband Lee Andrews has already pulled a big U-turn just days into their marriage.

Lee and Katie tied-the-knot last weekend just days after meeting and getting engaged.

The couple wed in Dubai, where Lee lives, before Katie flew home to see her children.

Lee later told fans he was “wrapping a couple of things up” in Dubai and would be joining her in the UK on Thursday.

But it appears he has already scrapped his plans to come to see Katie.

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews has already changed his plans about visiting her (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews pulls a U-turn

According to Lee, Katie is now flying back out to Dubai to see him, rather than him travelling to England to see her.

He revealed the switch up on Instagram while riding around in a golf buggy in the United Arab Emirates.

Lee captioned his video: “Waiting for Katie.”

The businessman told his followers that he would be meeting Katie “at the airport” when she lands.

Strangely, however, he has since deleted the post.

Katie, meanwhile, has not posted on Instagram since last night.

She had shared a video of a roaring log burner on her Instagram Stories, saying: “Ooh yeah, the fire’s on. Cup of Ovaltine, dogs all playing, about to watch telly.”

Katie – who has already said she wants to take her disabled son Harvey to Dubai – has now also fallen silent online.

Whirlwind wedding

Katie first revealed she had meet a new man last Friday.

Fans were left shocked when she posted a series of pictures on Instagram announcing their romantic engagement. She also shared a shot of her whopping diamond engagement ring.

By Sunday, the couple claimed they had got married.

Lee has since been forced to deny rumours that the wedding was not legal. He has also rubbished claims their marriage is an AI scam and even that he is a male escort.

Katie announced her engagement last Friday (Credit: Instagram/ Facebook)

Lee said to his Instagram followers on Wednesday: “Myself and Katie are legally married. And no I’m not a gigolo, there is a press release going out. I wish! I would have got more money for it anyway!”

He added: “I’m going to be joining Katie tomorrow in the UK. I’ve just got to wrap up a couple of things here.

“She had to get back for her children because she’s a good mother and she’s lovely like that. But we are so happy.

“Our publicists are going to be releasing things and there will be an exclusive I’m sure. I’ll leave that to Katie.

“But I am in Dubai and she is in England and I will be with her tomorrow and you’ll see us reunite.”

We’re still waiting…

Read more: Amy Childs admits she’s ‘gone too far’ with her weight loss as she shares frighteningly thin selfie

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page