Fears for Katie Price’s disabled son Harvey as she reveals plans for him to meet his ‘new dad’ Lee Andrews

Katie Price has sparked fears for her disabled son Harvey after revealing her plans for him to meet his “new dad”.

Harvey, 23, was born with multiple disabilities and now lives in residential care due to the severity of his conditions.

But Katie is still planning on jetting Harvey out to Dubai following her whirlwind marriage to Lee Andrews.

Katie claims she only met the businessman a week ago yet he is now already her fourth husband.

Fears for Katie Price’s son Harvey after fourth marriage

Katie has revealed her plans for Harvey to travel to Dubai, where Lee lives, in a new Facebook video.

Believed to have been shot while she was in the United Arab Emirates, the OnlyFans star can be heard addressing her eldest son who was back home in the UK.

Harvey, whose father is ex-footballer Dwight Yorke, is a big fan of frogs and Katie had filmed a tank full of the colourful amphibians.

Katie said: “Harvey Price, look at these tree frogs that mummy’s looking at. When you come to Dubai, do you want to see them?

“Look at all those colours. Look, there’s more here, Harv. Are they going to go, ‘Ribbit’? Do you reckon you could draw them?”

But Katie’s video confirming she is taking Harvey to Dubai has concerned some of her followers.

“Wonder how he will react with his new Dad?” one wrote in the comments.

Another added: “I feel for Harvey!”

A third posted a sad faced emoji and said: “Taking him to Dubai…”

And someone else warned: “Slow down. Harvey needs his routine to stay the same and I think with poor Katie’s mother health, I would not live abroad. Don’t give up your entire family for a man, you’ve been there many times.”

Others, however, have praised Katie for taking the video for Harvey and planning a trip to see the frogs.

“This is a beautiful video Katie,” a supporter said, before adding: “This would have put a smile on Harvey’s face and an experience he won’t forget.”

Another follower wrote: “Harvey loves his frogs. He will be happy.”

Katie’s new husband jets in

Harvey could end up meeting Lee sooner than we think, as he has revealed he is on his way to the UK today.

Last night, Lee addressed his Instagram followers and said he is flying to England to visit his new wife.

Lee also once again confirmed their marriage is legal, following claims it was an AI hoax, and spoke about “press releases” and “exclusives” as he embraced his newfound fame.

He also quashed reports he is a male escort.

“Myself and Katie are legally married,” he said. “And no I’m not a gigolo, there is a press release going out. I wish! I would have got more money for it anyway!”

He added: “I’m going to be joining Katie tomorrow in the UK. I’ve just got to wrap up a couple of things here.

“She had to get back for her children because she’s a good mother and she’s lovely like that. But we are so happy.

“Our publicists are going to be releasing things and there will be an exclusive I’m sure. I’ll leave that to Katie.

“But I am in Dubai and she is in England and I will be with her tomorrow and you’ll see us reunite.”

Watch this space…

