Princess Andre’s emotional response to Katie Price’s shock wedding ‘revealed’

Princess Andre has seemingly revealed how she is feeling after her mum Katie Price got married for the fourth time.

Last Friday (January 23), Katie shocked fans by announcing that she has gotten engaged to businessman Lee Andrews. That same weekend, she revealed they had tied the knot in Dubai in a ceremony with just the pair present.

According to sources, Katie’s close friends and family were completely unaware of the wedding taking place. While her oldest daughter, Princess, 18, has not publicly broken her silence, what she has been reposting on her social media is rather telling…

Princess Andre’s emotional response to Katie Price’s wedding

Since Katie’s marriage to Lee, Princess has reshared two highly emotional videos on her TikTok. One clip shows a young girl tearfully applying her makeup, overlaid with the words: “I feel everything very deeply.”

A voiceover accompanies the video, saying: “I’m such an incredibly, stupidly, sensitive person that everything that happens to me I feel everything really intensely.”

In another reposted TikTok, a teenage girl is seen climbing into bed, wiping away tears and sighing. Text across the video reads: “When the smallest thing upsets me and now I have to be non-verbal and easily irritated for hours until I can let it go.”

Is Katie’s wedding legally binding?

The re-posts follow after reports have suggested that Katie’s wedding was not legally binding.

The ceremony took place at the luxurious One&Only Royal Mirage on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, but questions remain over its legality.

On the day they got engaged, Lee contacted Darryl Rees, who officiated the ceremony. However, there have been concerns that the marriage may not be legally recognised unless Katie and Lee complete a crucial next step.

“I think they mentioned that they were going to get the wedding legalised the day after on the Monday. From what I’ve heard, it’s a pretty straightforward process, but what I do is a symbolic wedding. I’m like the showman, and then they get married in the courts with all the paperwork,” Darryl told the MailOnline.

“When Lee messaged me on the Saturday, he said, ‘I want to do a wedding with my fiancée’. Then he gave me the names as Lee Andrews and Katie Price, and I was a bit taken aback, so I wasn’t that surprised when I saw it was indeed her the following day.”

