‘Who is that?’ Gemma Collins urged ‘don’t do a Katie Price’ as fans declare her ‘unrecognisable’ on Instagram

Gemma Collins has left her followers concerned as she shows off a glam appearance on Instagram.

The reality star icon, 46, recently had fans gushing over her after she posed in a stunning cutout swimsuit after revealing she had lost 3 and a half stone.

However, in her latest upload, Gemma enjoyed a night out with some familiar faces and had people doing a double-take.

Gemma had fans doing a double-take (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins on Instagram

In a post shared five hours ago (January 22), Gemma posed alongside Irish twins Jedward and fiancé Rami Hawash.

Wearing a sheer black cut-out top paired with a sparkly number, Gemma looked insane as she donned a stylish appearance.

The former TOWIE star wore her signature, long blonde locks down in waves and opted for black mascara and glossy lips.

“Lovely evening @novikovrestaurant you can imagine the topic of conversation… @jepicpics my twins always bringing the laughs,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

‘Is that Gemma?’

Fans immediately took to the comments section to react to the new snapshot, and not everyone recognised her.

“Wow she looks so different,” one user wrote, to which someone replied and insisted: “That’s what editing your photos does to you.”

“Who is that?” another questioned.

A third echoed: “Wow Gemma looks totally different.”

“Looking amazing. Please don’t do a Katie Price,” a fourth declared.

“Is that Gemma?” another asked.

‘You look amazing’

Many others, however, were obsessed with Gemma’s latest upload.

“Absolutely stunning Gemma, hope you all had a fabulous time have a fab weekend,” one said.

“You look amazing,” another wrote, adding three red heart emoji.

“Wow Gem you look gorgeous, babe. What’s your secret?” a third expressed.

“You look great GC xx,” a fourth added.

Recently, Gemma rang in the new year with Rami and revealed that she will be getting married and having a baby in 2026.

