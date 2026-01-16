Gemma Collins ‘unrecognisable’ in new transformation as fans declare ‘looks nothing like you’

Reality legend Gemma Collins left her followers doing a double-take after she showed off a bold new look on Instagram.

The 44-year-old former TOWIE star recently had fans gushing over her after she posed in a stunning cutout swimsuit.

However, in her latest upload, Gemma posted a fabulous new selfie.

Gemma showed off a new look on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins on Instagram

In an Instagram post shared three hours ago (January 16), Gemma stunned in a close-up snapshot.

For the occasion, she donned a multicolored head wrap and wore her long signature blonde locks down.

Gemma opted for large, bold red sunglasses that featured hearts all over and tagged the brand, Lovin Dubai.

“Dubai my love,” her Arabic caption translated into English read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

‘Looks nothing like you!’

Gemma’s selfie didn’t go unnoticed by her followers, many of whom believed she looked very different.

“Looks nothing like you,” one user wrote, adding the crying face emoji.

“Is she Jemma Collins???” another person jokingly replied.

“Why are you giving a blonde @shonabmx??” a third remarked, referring to former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty.

However, many fans were obsessed with Gemma’s look.

“Wow, stunning,” one person said.

‘You need to frame this,” fellow TOWIE star Jess Wright insisted.

“Waking up to this gives me hope in life,” a third shared.

“Stunning as ever,” a fourth wrote.

‘I’m having a baby’

In an Instagram post shared earlier this month (January 1), Gemma revealed she had the “most fantastic NYE” with her “faves”.

As she celebrated the new year with friends and Rami at The Ned Hotel in London, Gemma said: “It was the final drink of champagne as I have a wedding to plan”.

She has also expressed her desire to become a mum and has been open about her battle with infertility. In the same post, Gemma stated she and Rami plan on starting a family together in 2026, stating: “Yes I’m getting married this year and YES I’m having a baby.”

Read more: Gemma Collins congratulated over IVF update amid dreams to have a baby

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.